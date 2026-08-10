Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Offense firing on all cylinders

Benson would've had a deep 60-yard touchdown catch from Fernando Mendoza in team period, but the catch didn't hold up with the refs ruling Mendoza would've sacked before the ball was in the air. However, the first-year duo rebounded when the quarterback hit Benson with a back shoulder fade near the sideline.

"Malik has done a great job," quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday. "We're happy he's here. I know Fernando's happy he's here. I think when you have all of the young guys that come together, there's a benefit obviously to that. Just learning the subtle nuances and the body language. If that can help the anticipation, then we're able to get that ball out and have that timing that we talked about, which everybody likes."