'It's all about sacrifices': Tonka Hemingway's leap is the product of months of intentional work

The 2025 fifth-round pick finished his rookie season with four sacks in his last five games. Instead of going back home to South Carolina at the end of the season, he decided to stay in the desert at the facility. He didn't want to lose any of the momentum he worked so hard to gain.

"He made the conscious choice to show up here literally in late January to get going," said A.J. Neibel, Raiders head strength and conditioning coach. "He has been a sponge ever since. He's doing all the right things not just in the weight room, but also in the athletic training room in terms of recovery, learning his routine. ... Now he's mastered it in his sophomore season."

"It's all about sacrifices," Hemingway stated. "I could have [gone] back home and everything, but I just decided to stay out here and really go hard at it."

Hemingway's strength is more impressive given his stature. He's been asked to man multiple spots in the interior defensive line, and while he weighs in at 284 pounds, he's been getting consistent pressure on offensive linemen well over 300 pounds throughout training camp.

The strides he's made haven't gone unnoticed by his peers.

"I told him, I was like, 'I can't wait to see what you do this year. Like I'm excited to see the player you become,'" Jonah Laulu said. "Because we always knew he could go. ... Tonka, he's just really smooth with his pass rush and even in the run. He doesn't weigh that much, you would think he weighs more than he does just how good and strong his hands are in the run as well as in the pass. Don't be surprised when you see Tonka out there making plays."