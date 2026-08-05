How receiver instincts are accelerating cornerback Hezekiah Masses' transition to the pros

The conversation, Hezekiah Masses remembered, was a tough one. It was also necessary for his future.

Entering his senior year at Deerfield Beach High School in South Florida, Masses had been a lithe-if-speedy receiver with game-breaking potential. But now his coach wanted him to make a position switch?

Make it make sense.

"Zeke, you're long, lengthy," Jevon Glenn told Masses. "You should switch to corner."

Masses was nonplussed.

"Man, I don't know about that," Masses replied. "I like scoring touchdowns, man. I like the ball in my hands."

Glenn's reply?

"Naw," he said, "just trust me."

Masses had no choice and the trust paid off as it set him on his path, from a late-blooming 2-star recruit with minimal college offers to three seasons at Florida International to a breakout campaign at California to being selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the NFL draft to opening eyes in his first training camp.

"Ever since that summer, man, I was just playing corner and I loved it," Masses told me on Upon Further Review. "I just fell in love with it.

"And, like, it translates over because playing receiver, my instinct is natural. I just love getting the ball in the air."

Have we already mentioned how Masses has been opening eyes in camp?

"Zeke, I'm very impressed with him, and I tell him that every day," said receiver Tre Tucker. "When I see him, I'm like, 'Hey, keep going. We're going to make each other better.' He caught my eye, actually. I was watching rookie minicamp, just looking at the guys, and I was like, 'Who is [No.] 35, man?' Like, he's over everyone.

"And then actually getting to go against him, I can see it. He has the mentality. He's super locked in and that's what you want to see from a young guy. He's a guy that I think actually has a really, really, really bright future."

Secondary mate and veteran safety Jeremy Chinn agreed.