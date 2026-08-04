'Rising tide raises all boats': How the Raiders' specialists are building real chemistry in camp

The dynamic of special teams connection Cole has set is playing out again in the relationship forming between Tyler Duzansky, a UDFA in competition for long snapper with Alex Ward, and Kansei Matsuzawa.

"I met him at the Combine this year, and he's a great guy," Matsuzawa said of Duzansky. "And then we're rookies here, and I'm so grateful to have him, and his work ethic, his routine and fundamental is amazing. ... Wake up at 4:30 in the morning and then come here together and just keep each other up."

"Coach Joe [DeCamillis] and Coach Marquice [Williams] and Tim [McConnell] helped me a lot since I got here," Matsuzawa added, "and I'm so happy to be working with great coaches and great players like Matt and AJ."

A decision will inevitably be made on which three specialists will make the 53-man roster. However, what's emerging now is a specialist unit that's not only competitive but connected. Veterans are setting the standard, rookies are matching the energy and relationships are forming that make the grind sustainable and will carry far past the 2026 season.