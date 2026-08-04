'Rising tide raises all boats': How the Raiders' specialists are building real chemistry in camp

AJ Cole knows how tense things can become during this time of the year.
Players are consumed by football and competition, trying to make their best impressions in camp and fight their way onto the 53-man roster.
As the Raiders' punter, he spends most of his hours around the four specialists locked in daily battles for the kicker and long‑snapper jobs.
So, to "keep the vibes high," he's been bringing trivia questions to special teams meetings.
"The question yesterday was how many total parking spaces are there in the United States of America. Anybody have a guess?" Cole asked the media after Sunday's practice.
A young student reporter from UNLV guessed 2.5 million parking spots.
Cole grinned.
"Two billion. Not even close," he joked.
The media laughed, and Cole moved on because the number isn't the point. The point is the room exhaling for a moment.
Cole isn't just managing his own job; he's shaping the tone of the entire unit in a phase defined by competition, uncertainty and nerves.
"I think AJ Cole is a guy that's definitely underappreciated around the league," said special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis. "He's a guy that I think deserves to be a leader. And what we try to tell the specialists is, even though you're not out there practicing 100% every single time, those guys have got to see you doing uncommon things. So, when he's in the weight room working, and when he's doing things as far as in tackling drills and stuff like that and they see that, they see the leadership."
The All-Pro punter finds himself in uncharted territory as the lone returning specialist. Daniel Carlson, Cole's teammate for seven seasons, was not retained and the Raiders signed veteran kicker Matt Gay in free agency and rookie UDFA Kansei Matsuzawa from Hawaii.
"I know him and Daniel were really close," Gay said. "They've been here for a long time, so it's never easy to lose a buddy you're close with and you've been with for a long time. I know it's not easy for him, but for him to be able to welcome you in with open arms and just bring me into the group has been awesome."
Cole and Gay's relationship dates back seven years prior to becoming now-NFL teammates. They were roommates in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the East-West Shrine Bowl. And though their East team lost the college showcase, Cole booted a 60-yard punt and Gay went 2-of-2 on his field goal attempts.
"We stayed in touch, but getting back to be with him, he's awesome," Gay said. "Same dude. He's an elite punter and an even better dude."
"I was just really impressed with how professional he is about everything," Cole said in response, "how serious he takes everything, his mindset, his approach. The mental side of the game is obviously huge for specialists, and I think he was tapped into that pretty early in his career before he even hit the pros."
The dynamic of special teams connection Cole has set is playing out again in the relationship forming between Tyler Duzansky, a UDFA in competition for long snapper with Alex Ward, and Kansei Matsuzawa.
"I met him at the Combine this year, and he's a great guy," Matsuzawa said of Duzansky. "And then we're rookies here, and I'm so grateful to have him, and his work ethic, his routine and fundamental is amazing. ... Wake up at 4:30 in the morning and then come here together and just keep each other up."
"Coach Joe [DeCamillis] and Coach Marquice [Williams] and Tim [McConnell] helped me a lot since I got here," Matsuzawa added, "and I'm so happy to be working with great coaches and great players like Matt and AJ."
A decision will inevitably be made on which three specialists will make the 53-man roster. However, what's emerging now is a specialist unit that's not only competitive but connected. Veterans are setting the standard, rookies are matching the energy and relationships are forming that make the grind sustainable and will carry far past the 2026 season.
"We're just all trying to get as good as we can get," Cole said, "and I think that the rising tide raises all boats. I think that it would be easy to look at this as, 'Oh, this is a competition, this is a competition. How's this guy doing? How's that guy doing?' But I think that as a position group, we're just all trying to be as good as we can be every single day."
Check out photos from day 5 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.