Gutierrez: Kirk Cousins opening camp as QB1 isn't a surprise, but the logical extension of Kubiak's plan

So what, exactly, does competing "with" each other, rather than "against" each other look like in real time?

Cousins nodded.

"Always trying to ask good questions, help one another, challenge one another and raise the standard and have fun competing," he said. "Because competition is fun. So have fun doing that together, and I think that's what it will always be."

As Kubiak said, he wants Mendoza and O'Connell to "push" Cousins in camp.

And another takeaway from Practice 1 was this - Mendoza was showing good command of the offense while showcasing his understated athleticism in working with the second-team offense more than he did in OTAs.

Yes, Cousins is the starter entering camp. And, yes, there is a "competition" going on, of sorts. Two seemingly disparate things can be true at the same time.

Which is why Cousins, who has seen his share of cut-throat competition in a decade-and-a-half in the NFL, was so diplomatic in being named the starter.

"In this league, it's kind of one day at a time," Cousins said. "You're only as good as your last throw, your last practice. You try to, every day, go out and earn that opportunity and never take anything for granted."

Cousins did a double-take in the locker room Wednesday.

It was 7:10 a.m., about 20 minutes before that first practice and he found himself a solitary figure at his locker.

He looked to his left. He looked to his right. Cousins saw only two other teammates, so he wondered aloud, "Do I need to be somewhere?"

Everyone was already on the field, ready to go. Ready to compete. With each other. Not against each other.