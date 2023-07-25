'You knew when the Raiders were in town': The Raiders Training Camp legacy began at a Santa Rosa hotel they shaped into their own

The Raiders didn't always have a state of the art facility in Henderson, Nevada, for Training Camp practices. Nor did they always have a luxurious resort a mile away to house players.

They started out with heart, the will to win and a motel off Highway 101.

Sixty years ago, former Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Al Davis was named head coach and general manager of the American Football League's Oakland Raiders. He was tasked with finding a facility where his new team could hold Training Camp. The Raiders had spent the previous three camps at Santa Cruz High School.

As legend has it, from the memory of longtime sports reporter Tom LaMarre, one day while Davis was driving up the 101 – 60 miles north of where the eventual Oakland Coliseum would be – he found what would be considered the perfect spot for his team for years to come.

He stumbled upon the El Rancho Tropicana Hotel in Santa Rosa, California, which was first opened in 1942. The 50-room motel consisted of several buildings: the head building for visitors, an office building with a restaurant and a one-story annex that stood alone in the back of the motel, with a courtyard in the middle. Practice fields, separate housing and offices were built shortly after to accommodate Davis and his team.

"El Rancho was not a luxury motel," John Rauch Jr., son of the Raiders assistant coach, recalled. "It was like a kind of Western motif, and they had three wings back in the back of the hotel. Two of those wings are where the Raiders stayed and they built a practice facility out behind the hotel. ... Probably had three football fields available to them and they built a locker room – not the greatest, but it was doable."

While it wasn't necessarily as "glamorous" as what NFL players are accustomed to in 2023, the El Rancho Tropicana had character. Going up to the motel for Training Camp became some of the players' fondest memories throughout the years. The two-a-day practices, workouts and off-the-field shenanigans have become stories of legend.