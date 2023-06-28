When the Raiders report to Training Camp, plus more key 2023 dates

Jun 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Raiders.com Staff

With training camp report dates for all 32 clubs recently announced by the league, take a look at some of the important dates to know ahead of the 2023 season.

July

July 14 – Deadline for any club to sign a designated franchise player to a multi-year contract or extension. After the 1 p.m. PT deadline, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2023 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.

July 20 – Rookies report to Raiders Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center

July 25 – Veterans report to Raiders Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center

August

August 3 – Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

August 13 – Raiders' first preseason game: vs. San Francisco 49ers

August 19 – Raiders' second preseason game: at Los Angeles Rams

August 26 – Raiders' final preseason game: at Dallas Cowboys

August 29 – Prior to 1 p.m. PT, teams must reduce active rosters to maximum 53 players

August 30 – Practice squads can be established with a maximum of 16 players

September

September 11 – Season opener: Raiders at Broncos, 1:25 p.m. PT

October

October 17-18 – Fall League Meeting, New York, New York

October 31 – NFL trade deadline, 1 p.m. PT

February

February 4 – Pro Bowl Games

February 11 – Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

February 20 – Clubs may franchise/transition tag players beginning today through 1 p.m. PT on March 5

February 27-March 4 – NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March

March 5 – Deadline to apply franchise tag, 1 p.m. PT

March 11-13 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 13.

March 13 – The 2024 league year begins at 1 p.m. PT. Free agency and trading period opens.

March 24-27 – Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Content Day

View the Raiders photography department's favorite photos from 2023 Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) pose for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) pose for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) poses for a photo at the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Content Day.

