When the Raiders report to Training Camp, plus more key 2023 dates

With training camp report dates for all 32 clubs recently announced by the league, take a look at some of the important dates to know ahead of the 2023 season.
July
July 14 – Deadline for any club to sign a designated franchise player to a multi-year contract or extension. After the 1 p.m. PT deadline, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2023 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club's last regular season game.
July 20 – Rookies report to Raiders Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center
July 25 – Veterans report to Raiders Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center
August
August 3 – Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
August 13 – Raiders' first preseason game: vs. San Francisco 49ers
August 19 – Raiders' second preseason game: at Los Angeles Rams
August 26 – Raiders' final preseason game: at Dallas Cowboys
August 29 – Prior to 1 p.m. PT, teams must reduce active rosters to maximum 53 players
August 30 – Practice squads can be established with a maximum of 16 players
September
September 11 – Season opener: Raiders at Broncos, 1:25 p.m. PT
October
October 17-18 – Fall League Meeting, New York, New York
October 31 – NFL trade deadline, 1 p.m. PT
February
February 4 – Pro Bowl Games
February 11 – Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
February 20 – Clubs may franchise/transition tag players beginning today through 1 p.m. PT on March 5
February 27-March 4 – NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
March
March 5 – Deadline to apply franchise tag, 1 p.m. PT
March 11-13 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 1 p.m. PT on March 13.
March 13 – The 2024 league year begins at 1 p.m. PT. Free agency and trading period opens.
March 24-27 – Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida
