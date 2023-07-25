Raiders 2023 Training Camp Primer

Rookies and QBs have reported to Intermountain Health Performance Center, veterans report Tuesday and the first Training Camp practice is just a day away.
Before the action gets underway, here's everything you need to know.
Joint practices
The Raiders will host joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers at Intermountain Health Performance Center before the first preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. The last time the two teams held a joint practice together was 2009, per Raiders PR.
This marks the second straight season the Raiders have hosted a joint practice at their Vegas headquarters, as they welcomed the Patriots last year.
The next week, the Silver and Black will travel to Los Angeles for two days of joint practice against the Rams, culminating in a game at SoFi Stadium. The Rams and Raiders are familiar preseason foes, with the Rams hosting joint practice in 2021 and the Raiders playing host in Napa in 2019.
Preseason games
The Raiders' preseason slate kicks off at home with a matchup against the 49ers – the only home preseason game – on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. PT.
The team will hit the road for Week 2, traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams for a Saturday matchup on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
In Week 3, the Raiders travel to Texas to close out the preseason by taking on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. PT.
Each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM in Las Vegas.
Roster reduction date
The league has changed up preseason roster cuts this year. Instead of three separate roster reduction dates, all teams will be required to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 by 1 p.m. PT on August 29.
How to stay up to date
Get caught up on all the offseason additions and returning Raiders with Raiders.com's nine-part Position Breakdown series, previewing every position group and evaluating the players who could have a chance to make the 53-man roster.
Visit raiders.com/training-camp and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for the latest videos, photos, articles, updates and more when camp begins.
Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick are back again with the Raiders Training Camp Podcast to discuss everything they see at camp, plus break down key position battles, react to roster moves and much more.
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.
Take an exclusive look outside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders Rookies arrive for 2023 Training Camp.