Training Camp Notebook 7/29: Fernando Mendoza shows poise and precision in first practice

The wait is over for the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders as they got on the practice field for the first time this July.
Training camp is now underway with Klint Kubiak leading the way as a first-time head coach. He's relying heavily on the coaching staff he's put in place to maximize the on-field talent, as a young Raiders nucleus shapes its identity.
With a long road ahead and proverbial training wheels still in tact, there were a few notable takeaways from the first practice.
Steady improvement from No. 1 pick
While Kirk Cousins took first-team reps Wednesday, rookie Fernando Mendoza impressed with his second-team reps that were split with Aidan O'Connell.
The No. 1 pick had a visible command over the huddle, communicating at the line of scrimmage and getting the ball out fast on his throws. He also showcased a bit of his athleticism, as the 6-foot-5 quarterback scrambled for a serviceable gain during team period.
"He sees it in real time, takes it from the meeting room and on the board in the film, brings it out here and is able to see the picture, and then tie his footwork to that," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said of Mendoza's progress.
Early impressions from draft class
Mendoza wasn't the only rookie to make strides.
For the start of team period, rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses played opposite of Eric Stokes. The former California cornerback seems to be riding the momentum from also receiving an ample amount of reps in OTAs and minicamp.
On the offensive side of the ball, Malik Bensonmade an impressive catch down the field from Aidan O'Connell which almost resulted into a touchdown. Benson has been heralded for his speed, clocking a 4.37 40-yard dash time at the Combine while also averaging nearly 17 yards a reception his senior season at Oregon.
"I want to see his explosiveness come to life," Janocko said. "We're going to want to maximize what he does, how he comes off the ball, be able to challenge him mentally and do different things with him and just see him grasp the offense and take it from the meeting room to the field."
The Condor flies again
The Raiders defense got their anchor back on the field as Maxx Crosby participated in his first practice this offseason.
No. 98 had been out with a knee injury that shut him down for the last two games of the 2025 season. After undergoing surgery and intensive rehab, he found his way back on the field for team period Wednesday morning. While playing through his injury last year, he still led the Raiders in sacks (10.0) and tackles for loss (28).
"It's been a long offseason, but it's a blessing in disguise," Crosby told the media Wednesday after practice. "There's a lot of things that I learned and grew from, and that's the beautiful thing about life. ... It was just awesome to be out there. I had so much fun."
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Brock and roll
Not unusual news, but the tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer continues to shine.
During 7-on-7 drills, the duo made some impressive catches. This is encouraging to see with Bowers and Mayer coming off a season plagued by injuries and schematic changes.
Utilizing the two tight ends proportionally in the passing game could unlock the Raiders offense. Klint Kubiak deployed 12 personnel on 27.4 percent of the Seattle Seahawks offensive plays in 2025 (11th most in the league, per NFL Next Gen Stats).
A look inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center with photos of the first day of 2026 Training Camp.