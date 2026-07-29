Training Camp Notebook 7/29: Fernando Mendoza shows poise and precision in first practice

Early impressions from draft class

Mendoza wasn't the only rookie to make strides.

For the start of team period, rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses played opposite of Eric Stokes. The former California cornerback seems to be riding the momentum from also receiving an ample amount of reps in OTAs and minicamp.

On the offensive side of the ball, Malik Bensonmade an impressive catch down the field from Aidan O'Connell which almost resulted into a touchdown. Benson has been heralded for his speed, clocking a 4.37 40-yard dash time at the Combine while also averaging nearly 17 yards a reception his senior season at Oregon.