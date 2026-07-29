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Training Camp Notebook 7/29: Fernando Mendoza shows poise and precision in first practice

Jul 29, 2026 at 01:44 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The wait is over for the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders as they got on the practice field for the first time this July.

Training camp is now underway with Klint Kubiak leading the way as a first-time head coach. He's relying heavily on the coaching staff he's put in place to maximize the on-field talent, as a young Raiders nucleus shapes its identity.

With a long road ahead and proverbial training wheels still in tact, there were a few notable takeaways from the first practice.

Steady improvement from No. 1 pick

While Kirk Cousins took first-team reps Wednesday, rookie Fernando Mendoza impressed with his second-team reps that were split with Aidan O'Connell.

The No. 1 pick had a visible command over the huddle, communicating at the line of scrimmage and getting the ball out fast on his throws. He also showcased a bit of his athleticism, as the 6-foot-5 quarterback scrambled for a serviceable gain during team period.

"He sees it in real time, takes it from the meeting room and on the board in the film, brings it out here and is able to see the picture, and then tie his footwork to that," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said of Mendoza's progress.

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Early impressions from draft class

Mendoza wasn't the only rookie to make strides.

For the start of team period, rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses played opposite of Eric Stokes. The former California cornerback seems to be riding the momentum from also receiving an ample amount of reps in OTAs and minicamp.

On the offensive side of the ball, Malik Bensonmade an impressive catch down the field from Aidan O'Connell which almost resulted into a touchdown. Benson has been heralded for his speed, clocking a 4.37 40-yard dash time at the Combine while also averaging nearly 17 yards a reception his senior season at Oregon.

"I want to see his explosiveness come to life," Janocko said. "We're going to want to maximize what he does, how he comes off the ball, be able to challenge him mentally and do different things with him and just see him grasp the offense and take it from the meeting room to the field."

The Condor flies again

The Raiders defense got their anchor back on the field as Maxx Crosby participated in his first practice this offseason.

No. 98 had been out with a knee injury that shut him down for the last two games of the 2025 season. After undergoing surgery and intensive rehab, he found his way back on the field for team period Wednesday morning. While playing through his injury last year, he still led the Raiders in sacks (10.0) and tackles for loss (28).

"It's been a long offseason, but it's a blessing in disguise," Crosby told the media Wednesday after practice. "There's a lot of things that I learned and grew from, and that's the beautiful thing about life. ... It was just awesome to be out there. I had so much fun."

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Brock and roll

Not unusual news, but the tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer continues to shine.

During 7-on-7 drills, the duo made some impressive catches. This is encouraging to see with Bowers and Mayer coming off a season plagued by injuries and schematic changes.

Utilizing the two tight ends proportionally in the passing game could unlock the Raiders offense. Klint Kubiak deployed 12 personnel on 27.4 percent of the Seattle Seahawks offensive plays in 2025 (11th most in the league, per NFL Next Gen Stats).

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 1

A look inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center with photos of the first day of 2026 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the weight room before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Helmets on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Helmets on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and radio analyst Kirk Morrison on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and radio analyst Kirk Morrison on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) and linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) and linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Christina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and the team on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and the team on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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