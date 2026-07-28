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Klint Kubiak addresses quarterback room, competition across the board as Raiders report for training camp

Jul 28, 2026 at 02:45 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Refreshed and recharged.

At the end of minicamp in June, Head Coach Klint Kubiak emphasized the importance of his staff and roster returning fully prepared, mentally and physically, for the toll of the 2026 season. And after a month away from the facility, the Las Vegas Raiders should be more than ready to attack training camp.

"It was very important for our entire coaching staff to go be with their families and recharge that way," Kubiak said Tuesday. "'Cause you're so much more excited to come back in a building and work your tail off when you are recharged."

With this being Kubiak's 13th camp as an NFL coach, it's a bit different as he's never gone into one as the man at the helm.

"Obviously, I'm in a new role, but it's a 'we' thing," he said. "Our coaching staff is making sure that we're on our stuff so that we're the best versions of ourselves for these players. ... It's just more about our staff working together with the scouts, with this training staff and being on the same page for these players."

Here are three takeaways from Kubiak's media availability before camp gets underway.

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Kirk Cousins is "the guy" heading into camp

The Raiders head coach made it clear who would be getting first team reps on Day 1 of camp.

"When we go out to practice, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback," Kubiak said. "He's the guy, and he deserves it because he's played really good football. But I want Fernando [Mendoza] and Aidan [O'Connell] to push him."

Quite frankly, it's a decision that makes the most sense for the time being. Of the QBs on the roster, Cousins has the most experience and is the most equipped to lead such a young offense. After a couple injury-riddled seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, the goal seems to be for Cousins to pick up where he left off with Kubiak in Minnesota, playing at a Pro Bowl caliber level.

"I would say his value as a player on our team is the most important thing," Kubiak said. "His leadership, his veteran presence and the way that he played in the spring was excellent. We brought him here to play really good football, and obviously the mentorship, that's a byproduct of that. That's the kind of guy that Kirk is."

Even with Cousins as the designated starter and mentor of the quarterback room, anything can change at the drop of a dime in the NFL. Hence why Aidan O'Connell and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza must stay ready and compete at a high level in training camp.

"Kirk knows, and Fernando knows, and Aidan knows and Jacob [Clark] knows that they're here to play great football," the head coach said. "And that's our job as coaches is to get them ready for the other stuff."

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Health is wealth

Kubiak gave the roster a clean bill of health, stating the entire roster is ready to practice tomorrow.

This includes two defenders in particular: Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby and rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy. Crosby hasn't participated in on-field drills with the team since being placed on injured reserve at the end of last season. Crosby has openly spoken on being ready to go for training camp and his head coach confirmed his status.

"He's going to get all the reps tomorrow with the ones [first-team]. He's ready to go, he's ready to practice," Kubiak said of Crosby.

McCoy will also be ready for practice, with a high level of expectations and concerns surrounding him. The cornerback fell to the Raiders on Day 3 of the draft due to concerns with a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. The training staff has been cautious with the former Tennessee Volunteers cornerback, and will continue to do so throughout training camp.

"The plan is to get him reps early, see how he responds in his recovery," Kubiak said. "It is a moving target with him. He's a guy that's worked extremely hard and has been dedicated to the program that we've put in front of him."

"May the best man win"

Competition will be at the forefront, as always.

While everyone on the Raiders roster will have to earn their spot, two position groups that Kubiak addressed are guard and wide receiver. These two positions in particular have a lot in common, both young and seemingly unestablished.

Nevertheless, these questions will be resolved in the grass.

There are quite a few options at guard such as Spencer Burford, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith, Caleb Rogers and third-rounder Trey Zuhn III.

"We have a lot of talented players at that position. They will make the decision for us," Kubiak said. "We're going to coach them up and we also know that whoever is starting Week 1 doesn't mean that's going to be the starter in Week 17. We're always developing and getting guys better throughout the entire training camp and the entire season."

"And then, offensive line-wise, unless you're playing tackle, you better be able to play multiple spots," he added. "So, having versatile guys is very important."

While Tre Tucker assumed the role of WR1 last season, there is a plethora of outside options that can play alongside him. Free agent signing Jalen Nailor comes to mind, who caught 10 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Vikings, as well as second-year players Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

"There's a lot of competition in that receiver room, so let's just go play ball and may the best man win," Kubiak said. "Also knowing that those guys [have] got to be able to play special teams for us and play at a high level.

"Just like we talked about with the [offensive] line, whoever's starting and getting more reps in Week 1, it's a long season and everyone's going to play. We just need those guys to compete and make sure that they're available for all these practices so they can keep getting better."

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