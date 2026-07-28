Klint Kubiak addresses quarterback room, competition across the board as Raiders report for training camp

"May the best man win"

Competition will be at the forefront, as always.

While everyone on the Raiders roster will have to earn their spot, two position groups that Kubiak addressed are guard and wide receiver. These two positions in particular have a lot in common, both young and seemingly unestablished.

Nevertheless, these questions will be resolved in the grass.

"We have a lot of talented players at that position. They will make the decision for us," Kubiak said. "We're going to coach them up and we also know that whoever is starting Week 1 doesn't mean that's going to be the starter in Week 17. We're always developing and getting guys better throughout the entire training camp and the entire season."

"And then, offensive line-wise, unless you're playing tackle, you better be able to play multiple spots," he added. "So, having versatile guys is very important."

While Tre Tucker assumed the role of WR1 last season, there is a plethora of outside options that can play alongside him. Free agent signing Jalen Nailor comes to mind, who caught 10 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Vikings, as well as second-year players Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

"There's a lot of competition in that receiver room, so let's just go play ball and may the best man win," Kubiak said. "Also knowing that those guys [have] got to be able to play special teams for us and play at a high level.