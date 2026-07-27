Raiders sign 3 players, waive 3

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Patrick Johnson, LB Buddy Johnson and WR Deven Thompkins, the club announced Monday.

Patrick Johnson joins the Silver and Black for his sixth NFL season after spending the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played in nine games and finished with three tackles, 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss along with five total tackles on special teams. The 6-2, 248-pound defensive end has played in 70 career games (two starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2021-25) and New York Giants (2024) after initially entering the league as a seventh-round draft pick (234th overall) by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft. Johnson has totaled 14 tackles, 1.0 sack, six quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over his career. The Chattanooga, Tenn., native played four seasons at Tulane (2017-20), where he finished his senior season with the most sacks in the nation (10.0) and became Tulane's career sack leader (24.5).

Buddy Johnson joins the Raiders for his fifth NFL season after entering the league as a fourth-round pick (140th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-2, 240-pound linebacker has played in 33 games over his career with the Steelers (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2023-25) and Indianapolis Colts (2025), totaling four tackles and one tackle for loss on defense as well as 23 total tackles on special teams. Johnson started the season on the Cowboys' practice squad and was elevated for one game before being signed to the Indianapolis Colts active roster in Week 5, where he played in 12 games. The Dallas, Texas, native played four seasons at Texas A&M (2017-20), where he was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award after leading the team in tackles (86), tackles for loss (8.5) and forced fumbles (2), while his 4.0 sacks total on the year was good for second among Aggies.

Deven Thompkins joins the Silver and Black for his fifth NFL season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The 5-8, 155-pound wide receiver has played in 36 career games with the Buccaneers (2022-23), Carolina Panthers (2024) and Atlanta Falcons (2025), totaling 29 receptions for 162 yards (5.6 avg.) and one touchdown as well as 13 carries for 94 yards (7.2 avg.). Thompkins has also seen some action as a returner in his career, posting 368 yards on 42 punt returns (8.8 avg.) and 1,005 yards on 45 kickoff returns (22.3 avg.). The Fort Meyers, Fla., native played four seasons at Utah State (2018-21), where he set single-season school records in 2021 in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,704), while also tying the school record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games (6) and 100-yard receiving games in a season (9).