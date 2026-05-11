Raiders sign LB Cameron McGrone

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Cameron McGrone, the club announced Monday.
McGrone was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and has played in 27 career games and totaled four tackles (three solo) and nine special teams stops between his time with Patriots (2021-22), Indianapolis Colts (2022-25) and Cleveland Browns (2025).
The 6-foot-3, 236-pound linebacker played collegiately at Michigan from 2018-20, where he appeared in 19 games with 15 starts and recorded 92 tackles (52), 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived WR Brenden Rice.
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