Mark Davis gives his perspective on the Raiders' offseason moves

Ahead of his induction in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, Raiders Owner Mark Davis joined Raider Nation Radio's JT The Brick Thursday afternoon to discuss Davis' impact on the Las Vegas sports landscape as well as the lates Raiders' offseason moves.

Davis spoke candidly about the energy he feels inside the building, but he emphasized that the next step is proving it on the field.

"The offseasons have been very strong for us," Davis said. "We continually win the offseason, it's time to now make it translate to the regular season. I do feel a different vibe around this building right now. Everybody really is working together. Everybody seems to be on the same page. It seems like we're ready to go for a long-term, sustained growth now."

For Davis, that unified direction becomes even clearer when he looks at the young leader now stepping into the building.

"With Fernando Mendoza coming in as potentially the starting quarterback is just so exciting. We've got the pieces in place, it's going to take a while to get all the players and everything, but I believe we're at the forefront of getting this thing going again."