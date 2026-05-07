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Mark Davis gives his perspective on the Raiders' offseason moves

May 07, 2026 at 04:21 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Ahead of his induction in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, Raiders Owner Mark Davis joined Raider Nation Radio's JT The Brick Thursday afternoon to discuss Davis' impact on the Las Vegas sports landscape as well as the lates Raiders' offseason moves.

Davis spoke candidly about the energy he feels inside the building, but he emphasized that the next step is proving it on the field.

"The offseasons have been very strong for us," Davis said. "We continually win the offseason, it's time to now make it translate to the regular season. I do feel a different vibe around this building right now. Everybody really is working together. Everybody seems to be on the same page. It seems like we're ready to go for a long-term, sustained growth now."

For Davis, that unified direction becomes even clearer when he looks at the young leader now stepping into the building.

"With Fernando Mendoza coming in as potentially the starting quarterback is just so exciting. We've got the pieces in place, it's going to take a while to get all the players and everything, but I believe we're at the forefront of getting this thing going again."

Listen to the interview below.

Offseason Program: Thursday 5.7.26

View photos from a workout of the Raiders' offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and offensive quality control Pete Collins at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and offensive quality control Pete Collins at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brodric Martin (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brodric Martin (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive quality control Pete Collins at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive quality control Pete Collins at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Raiders' legacy well‑represented as Hispanic Football Hall of Fame inducts first class

May 06, 2026

The inaugural Hispanic Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 was inducted in a Celebración de Fútbol ceremony Tuesday and the entire affair had a certain Silver and Black vibe to it.

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Fernando Mendoza's layered throws | Film Breakdown

May 05, 2026

Raiders analyst Eric Allen takes a closer look at rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.

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Offseason Workout: Tuesday 5.5.26

May 05, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive look at an offseason program workout.

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