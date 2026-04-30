Raiders sign second-round pick S Treydan Stukes

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed second-round draft pick (38th overall) S Treydan Stukes, the club announced Thursday.
Stukes, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, played in 52 games over six seasons (2020-25) at Arizona and recorded 206 tackles (124 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed.
In 2025, he was named First Team All-Big 12 after starting 10 games and registering 52 tackles (24), one tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, 10 passes defensed and a career-high four interceptions.
A native of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Stukes attended Millennium Park High School, where as a senior he totaled 40 tackles, seven interceptions and eight passes defensed en route to All-Conference honors.
With the 38th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected safety Treydan Stukes.