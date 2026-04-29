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John Spytek talks Fernando Mendoza, receiving corps and more following the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2026 at 03:12 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

General Manager John Spytek is a few days removed from helping add 10 players to the Las Vegas Raiders' roster through the 2026 NFL Draft.

It was a busy draft for the Silver and Black, beginning the annual event with the No. 1 overall pick. After selecting Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders remained active with multiple trades. Their aggressive approach resulted in securing players such as Dalton Johnson, Mike Washington Jr. and Jermod McCoy.

Spytek appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams to talk about the team's decisions in the draft.

Buying stock on Mendoza

Everyone believed the Raiders drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick was a foregone conclusion for months now.

That didn't stop Spytek and his staff from completing their due diligence throughout the pre-draft process.

The general manager got his first glance at Mendoza in person at this year's CFB National Championship game, where the Indiana defeated the Miami Hurricanes, 27-21. Mendoza finished with 186 passing yards and a goal-line leap to secure the Hoosiers their first national championship in program history.

"The iconic run in particular ... the outcome of that game was highly decided on that play," Spytek said. "And the moment wasn't too big for him. He didn't speed up in the moment. ... I think my favorite part of it was the combination of awareness of where he was on the field and his willingness to put it all on the line for his teammates."

According to Spytek, he and the Raiders were sold on Mendoza by the time they arrived for his pro day in Bloomington, Indiana.

"It was less about the throwing part of it, but the way that he interacted with his teammates," the GM said. "The way that he took charge of that workout ... it was his show, but at the same time he was there for them too. I think he made that pretty well known afterwards."

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Strong belief in young receiving corps

The Raiders drafted one wide receiver: Malik Benson from Oregon.

Initially, it was surprising to some analysts that the Raiders didn't allocate more assets to bolster their receiving corps, but Spytek feels satisfied with the young receivers that were on the roster last season. He also has high expectations for free agent signee Jalen Nailor, who has 10 touchdown grabs in his last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I value receivers I do, I really do," Spytek said. "But I love Tre Tucker, he's a good player. And we're excited about Jalen Nailor and we drafted Jack Bech in the second [round] last year. We have belief in Jack. We drafted Dont'e Thornton in the fourth [round] last year, we believe in him. I'm excited with Malik Benson."

"We're not going to force anything either," he added. "We have a very thorough evaluation of every player at every position."

Decision on drafting Tennessee cornerback

The Raiders believe they're getting high value with fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy, who slid down draft boards due to health concerns.

Spytek was so adamant on selecting the cornerback that he traded the 102 overall pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to move up one spot at the beginning of Day 3. McCoy, who is coming off an ACL tear that kept him out of playing last season, ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day. He's regarded as one of the premier man coverage cornerbacks in the draft class.

"We were staring at a player on our board that was way above everybody else," Spytek said, "and this wasn't a Friday night decision or a week of the draft decision either. We have wonderful medical team here. ... This was a very well vetted, thoughtful process that we talked about at lengths for weeks and even months before. ... We're optimistic about the player, the person, and our plan with him. We're excited to get him out on the grass sometime very soon."

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Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.28.26

Get an exclusive look at photos from phase two of the Silver and Black's offseason program.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brodric Martin (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brodric Martin (93) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Shorter (88) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Shorter (88) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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