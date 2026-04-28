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Raiders mourn the passing of Josh Mauro

Apr 28, 2026 at 02:05 PM

The Raiders mourn the loss of Josh Mauro, who passed away last week. An eight-year NFL veteran out of Stanford, Mauro played the 2019 season with the Silver and Black, playing 13 games with seven starts. The deepest condolences of the Raiders Family are with Josh's family and friends at this time.

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