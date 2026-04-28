Raiders mourn the passing of Josh Mauro

The Raiders mourn the loss of Josh Mauro, who passed away last week. An eight-year NFL veteran out of Stanford, Mauro played the 2019 season with the Silver and Black, playing 13 games with seven starts. The deepest condolences of the Raiders Family are with Josh's family and friends at this time.
Apr 28, 2026 at 02:05 PM
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Photos: Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law welcome Pahrump Valley High School football team to Festival of Football
Apr 28, 2026
As a part of the Champions for Safety program, the Las Vegas Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law partnered together to surprise the Pahrump Valley High School football team with over $20,000 worth of practice equipment at the Festival of Football.