Raiders Mailbag: What does cornerback depth look like right now?

Alec Aspera from Hawaii asks:

"Our O-line last year was a huge concern. What are the plans moving forward?"

It's hard to brush off a season in which the Raiders surrendered the most sacks to opposing defenses in the league.

But it's time to be hopeful that the team made enough changes to ensure that doesn't happen again.

The most notable addition is, of course, center Tyler Linderbaum. The three-time Pro Bowler has all of the athleticism needed to properly execute Kubiak's zone blocking scheme, which should greatly benefit running back Ashton Jeanty.

"Obviously those big guys up front, they do a lot of hard work, so having another great guy in the building is tremendous for us," Jeanty said of Linderbaum in OTAs, "and I'm just super excited to continue to work with them and make this rushing attack great."

Other notable additions include guard Spencer Burford, who worked under Kubiak with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, and third-round pick Trey Zuhn III, whose 96.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest of any offensive lineman in this draft class. Bringing in veteran coach Rick Dennison, who has four Super Bowl wins to his name, should also be considered a huge addition to the line.