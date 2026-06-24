Raiders Mailbag: What does cornerback depth look like right now?

Josh Clemons from California asks:
"Who could be CB2 opposite Stokes?"
I think it's anybody's job at the junction.
First off, the Raiders traded for Taron Johnson in March, who spent eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In 113 games, he registered 569 tackles (410 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, six interceptions, 48 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Then there's a few young cornerbacks to take a look at, starting with Darien Porter. His size and athletic traits made him an attractive draft pick. He's still getting fully acclimated to the cornerback position in the NFL, notably switching from receiver halfway through his collegiate career at Iowa State. Ported benefited from seeing more time on the field later in the season, as he played 93.8% of defensive snaps from Week 13 on. In those last five contests, he recorded 12 solo tackles, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
There are also two rookies that should be thrown into the conversation: fourth-rounder Jermod McCoy and fifth-rounder Hezekiah Masses. Both got snaps against the team's veteran receivers in the offseason program, showing glimpses of their potential. McCoy was once regarded as a first-round talent before health concerns led to him falling to the Raiders on Day 3.
"I expect him to be on the field, and it's going to be a moving target with him," Head Coach Klint Kubiak said during minicamp. "But we drafted him for a reason, drafted him to play, so I expect him to compete in camp and get plenty of reps."
After three seasons at Florida International University, Masses enjoyed a breakout senior season with the California Golden Bears in 2025 and was named First-Team All-ACC after notching five interceptions and 13 pass deflections.
"[Y]oung guys like Zeke have had some good springs," Kubiak said. "I'm happy with his work ethic, again, just like everybody else on the roster – what is he going to do when the pads come on?"
I guess we'll find out soon.
Alec Aspera from Hawaii asks:
"Our O-line last year was a huge concern. What are the plans moving forward?"
It's hard to brush off a season in which the Raiders surrendered the most sacks to opposing defenses in the league.
But it's time to be hopeful that the team made enough changes to ensure that doesn't happen again.
The most notable addition is, of course, center Tyler Linderbaum. The three-time Pro Bowler has all of the athleticism needed to properly execute Kubiak's zone blocking scheme, which should greatly benefit running back Ashton Jeanty.
"Obviously those big guys up front, they do a lot of hard work, so having another great guy in the building is tremendous for us," Jeanty said of Linderbaum in OTAs, "and I'm just super excited to continue to work with them and make this rushing attack great."
Other notable additions include guard Spencer Burford, who worked under Kubiak with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, and third-round pick Trey Zuhn III, whose 96.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest of any offensive lineman in this draft class. Bringing in veteran coach Rick Dennison, who has four Super Bowl wins to his name, should also be considered a huge addition to the line.
Something else I want to call out is that starting linemen Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson were hampered by injuries last season. If they are able to stay on the field alongside the new additions, the unit should be in much better shape this season.
The Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada opened their new football field with funds donated by the Raiders Foundation and the NFL Foundation.