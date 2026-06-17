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Raiders Mailbag: What stood out at minicamp?

Jun 17, 2026 at 03:13 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Lee Ryan from Minnesota asks:

"How did Fernando Mendoza start OTAs?"

While progress has been made, Fernando Mendoza is still adjusting to the speed of the NFL.

News flash: Every NFL rookie is still adjusting.

A majority of Mendoza's reps were with the rest of the rookie class, and he looked the part of a No. 1 pick. When tossed into the mix with some of the veteran players, there were some hot and cold moments with his accuracy and timing.

"I feel confident that I'm able to see the field well," Mendoza said, "and that my growing pains are coming from, 'Hey, I've got to time up my footwork a little better with the routes,' and intricacies here and there, and I'm really working hard with coaching staff who's pushing me and have done a phenomenal job of relaying and communicating the information needed. It's up to me to take full advantage of that. ... I feel like I'm leaps and bounds ahead of where I was."

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D Hackman from Texas asks:

"With all the talk of not having a true WR1, why not sign one of the unsigned FA WRs to help improve our WR corps?"

This seems to be a hot topic of conversation among Raider Nation over the past few weeks.

Are there some good veteran options at receiver still on the market? Yes.

Names that pop out include Stefon Diggs, who led the New England Patriots in receiving yards and catches last season; DeAndre Hopkins, who's the all-time leader in receiving yards among active players; and Deebo Samuel, who recorded 12 total touchdowns in 2023 working with Klint Kubiak on the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, are there some promising receivers already on the roster? Once again, yes.

Jalen Nailor could make for a blazing fast outside duo with Tre Tucker, not to mention Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. hoping to take a big leap into their second season.

But one receiver in particular who seemed to make the most of his OTA and minicamp opportunities was Malik Benson. The sixth-rounder could be a sneaky addition. During portions of practice open to the media, I saw him catching a handful of deep passes from all of the quarterbacks. It will be intriguing to see if the rookie can build upon this momentum in training camp, having caught six touchdowns his senior season at Oregon.

Charles Holt from California asks:

"Where is Nakobe Dean?"

Linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn't on the field for OTA or minicamp practices, but the coaching staff has confirmed that he's been in the building.

While Kubiak didn't give specifics on why Dean hasn't practiced yet, he's more concerned on making sure he's fully up to speed and ready to go for training camp. Being cautious with Dean seems to be a wise decision in the long run as the free agent signing is expected to play a pivotal role in the Raiders defense. He recorded 110 solo tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in his last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Nakobe's been here every day," Kubiak said. "He didn't practice, but all injuries and things like that, I don't want to talk about this time of year. We just want to get all our guys healthy to training camp. That's really the most important thing."

Top Shots: Raiders 2026 Media Day

Take a look at the best photos from the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Media Day.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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