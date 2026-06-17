Raiders Mailbag: What stood out at minicamp?

D Hackman from Texas asks:

"With all the talk of not having a true WR1, why not sign one of the unsigned FA WRs to help improve our WR corps?"

This seems to be a hot topic of conversation among Raider Nation over the past few weeks.

Are there some good veteran options at receiver still on the market? Yes.

Names that pop out include Stefon Diggs, who led the New England Patriots in receiving yards and catches last season; DeAndre Hopkins, who's the all-time leader in receiving yards among active players; and Deebo Samuel, who recorded 12 total touchdowns in 2023 working with Klint Kubiak on the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, are there some promising receivers already on the roster? Once again, yes.

Jalen Nailor could make for a blazing fast outside duo with Tre Tucker, not to mention Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. hoping to take a big leap into their second season.