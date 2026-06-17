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Jonah Laulu and Atonio Mafi visit Australia and New Zealand

Jun 17, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

As part of the organization's continued international outreach, Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu and guard Atonio Mafi have been traveling across Australia and New Zealand this week, stopping in several major cities to take in the sights, local culture and connect with local rugby programs and youth athletes. As part of the trip, the Raiders hosted a flag football camp at Heffron Centre in Sydney.

Their visit comes as the NFL expands its presence in Australia, including hosting the first NFL regular-season matchup in Melbourne this season. In 2025, the Raiders were awarded international marketing rights to Australia and New Zealand as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program (GMP). This initiative allows NFL clubs to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S. through fan engagement, events, commercial partnerships and the development of NFL flag football.

Take a look below to see what Laulu and Mafi have been up to and be sure to follow @RaidersAUSNZ on Instagram to keep up with more content.

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