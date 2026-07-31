Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Brock Bowers shows out with Las Vegas community in attendance

The Las Vegas Raiders concluded Day 3 of training camp practice and now get an off day before hitting the field again Sunday.
Here are some of the top notes, quotes and observations from an eventful Friday at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
No. 89 is open for business
In case you forgot, Brock Bowers is pretty good at football.
After being plagued by injuries in his sophomore campaign, Bowers has looked back to 100 percent. He had a great practice Friday morning, as team period began with him catching a red-zone touchdown from Kirk Cousins.
Bowers was the main target every time he stepped on the field, and he caught another red-zone touchdown from Cousins near the end of practice.
"We're just out there playing football," Bowers said. "Guys make plays a lot, so I just go out there and try to make my plays when they come to me."
2026 Open Practice
Watch the Silver & Black return to Allegiant Stadium for Open Practice!
Spreading out the offense
The receiving corps started heating up as well.
While Bowers and Brandon Johnson were targeted largely in the first two days of practice, receivers Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and rookie Malik Benson increased their workload on Day 3.
Nailor caught a touchdown from Fernando Mendoza during red-zone period. Mendoza dealt another touchdown to Benson but the refs ruled him out of bounds. Tucker caught a dime on a corner route during 7-on-7 drills from Cousins.
"For us, our offense is so multiple that right now you're just seeing guys everywhere," Tucker said. "And I think that's for a reason because I don't think really anywhere you just have a guy that does one thing. You want to be able to have multiple guys that can do multiple things. So, that's what they're trying to figure out, giving everybody an opportunity to show how much they can do and that will help us come season time."
Competitive secondary
Taron Johnson caught the first interception of training camp, running down a ball deflected by Darien Porter.
Johnson is being deployed as the Raiders' "star" position in the secondary, meaning his versatility allows to him roam around as a slot cornerback, free safety and even loading up in the box.
"Confidence, anticipation, command," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said of what Johnson brings to the secondary. "Even if we're not right, he's going to make a call and go. Guys listen to him. Physicality. Just honestly, he's like an energy bus guy. I love those guys. Energizer bunny, he's one of those."
Alongside Johnson, rookies Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses are continuing to push for elevated roles at outside cornerback.
"I love where we are in the DB room," said Head Coach Klint Kubiak. "There's a lot of guys that are fighting to get on the field. And not everybody is going to start, but everybody is going to play special teams and different personnel packages. ... These young corners, these young safeties that are getting a lot of valuable reps right now ... we're learning about what they can handle."
Giving back to the Valley
The Las Vegas Raiders invited several community groups and organizations to practice Friday morning.
This included active military members, several Las Vegas metropolitan police departments and first responders, and a few youth football groups including Silver and Black Flag Football Leagues and a local Pop Warner league.
Pahranagat Valley High School's football team also made the 106 mile journey down from Alamo, Nevada. The school's eight-man team had a 104-game winning streak which lasted from 2008 to 2016, the third-longest winning streak in high school football history.
The two-time reigning NIAA 1A state champions were surprised by the Raiders after practice with brand new helmets.
"For these small town kids to get exposed to something like this, it's huge for them," said Brett Hansen, Pahranagat Valley head coach, "I think for them just to see the way these professional athletes move and to see the facility and to see how everything is so professional, I hope it enhances their love for the game of football in general and their excitement for it."
"The amount of outreach that [the Raiders] do in all different aspects for youth programs," he added, "for high school programs, letting us host our state [championship] games in their stadium, that alone is amazing in itself. And then you add everything else ... it helps these kids feel special in a way."
Take a look at day 3 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.