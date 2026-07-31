Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Brock Bowers shows out with Las Vegas community in attendance

Spreading out the offense

"For us, our offense is so multiple that right now you're just seeing guys everywhere," Tucker said. "And I think that's for a reason because I don't think really anywhere you just have a guy that does one thing. You want to be able to have multiple guys that can do multiple things. So, that's what they're trying to figure out, giving everybody an opportunity to show how much they can do and that will help us come season time."