'I feel incredible': Return to practice field serves as a culmination of sorts for Maxx Crosby

Crosby's not just adjusting to being back on the field, but to new teammates as well. The Raiders added a lot of pieces to the defense around him including defensive lineman Kwity Paye, rookies Keyron Crawford and Treydan Stukes, and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

Walker, standing at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, made an immediate impression on Crosby dating back to a walkthrough in OTAs.

"I'm getting in a stance and we're in the indoor [field], and I look back and Quay gave me a call," Crosby said, "and I just looked back. I looked at him and started just laughing out loud and I don't even know why. He's like, 'What are you laughing at, bro?' I'm like, 'I've never seen a linebacker that big. I've never played with a linebacker that looks like the size of me.' And he's like, 'No, bro, it's going to be different.'

"There are so many new faces and a lot of really talented guys on all three levels. We want the best guys out there. The guys [that] are going to jump on the grenade and be in the foxhole with you. That's what training camps is for. You figure out who those guys are and then through the season, you see how everyone progresses."

Kirk Cousins is also making the adjustment to lining up against an edge rusher of Crosby's caliber in practice. A lot has changed since the last time they shared a football field, which was Week 3 of Crosby's rookie season in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Maxx, he comes here early, likes to get here early," Cousins said. "I didn't know that [about him]. So, to see kind of his work habits and how hard he works, it's not by accident that he's an All-Pro level player."

"Feel great about Maxx, and I'm just a little bit nervous that he's got to respect the red [non-contact] jersey these next few weeks," Cousins joked, "so I'll try to make sure that happens."

Crosby also laughed, noting that multiple coaches have politely asked him to respect the non-contact quarterback policy and keep Cousins upright. After all, it will still take time to get back to full speed.

But while he stays within the rules, nothing can stop him from giving 100 percent on every play.