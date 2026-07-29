'I feel incredible': Return to practice field serves as a culmination of sorts for Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby is going through an adjustment period.
For the first time since last December, he stepped onto a football field in a Raiders helmet and shorts. He swooped down into a three-point stance, planting on his repaired knee that sidelined him late last season and kept him out of OTAs.
Instincts and muscle memory set in. His burst at the point of attack was strong, even if it wasn't quite up to his usual standard yet.
"There's a couple plays I felt like I hesitated slightly," Crosby admitted after the team's first training camp practice Wednesday. "But physically, I feel like I had no thought in my mind. I was flying around and moving, and it's all the work that's been put in."
As he continues to get reacclimatized to practice, the trust within himself should grow in due time. Even as a five-time Pro Bowler and top pass rusher in the league, it's not an easy task ramping back up to speed.
"First two months of offseason, I literally can't bend my knee and I'm in a cast," Crosby said. "You can hardly sleep. I literally couldn't sleep for about a month and a half or so. You can't move your leg. You can't walk on it. Can't put any pressure on it.
Crosby considers his "grueling rehab" to have been "a blessing in disguise." The mental progression within his recovery arguably outweighed the physical strides.
"I'm stuck on a damn couch. I can't do anything," he said. "Those are the things that people don't really get to see, and the emotional, the mental part of it, and it forces you to make a choice of how you're going to attack the whole process. So, it's been over seven months now and we're out here. The goal was the goal and we're out here flying. I feel incredible."
Crosby's not just adjusting to being back on the field, but to new teammates as well. The Raiders added a lot of pieces to the defense around him including defensive lineman Kwity Paye, rookies Keyron Crawford and Treydan Stukes, and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.
Walker, standing at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, made an immediate impression on Crosby dating back to a walkthrough in OTAs.
"I'm getting in a stance and we're in the indoor [field], and I look back and Quay gave me a call," Crosby said, "and I just looked back. I looked at him and started just laughing out loud and I don't even know why. He's like, 'What are you laughing at, bro?' I'm like, 'I've never seen a linebacker that big. I've never played with a linebacker that looks like the size of me.' And he's like, 'No, bro, it's going to be different.'
"There are so many new faces and a lot of really talented guys on all three levels. We want the best guys out there. The guys [that] are going to jump on the grenade and be in the foxhole with you. That's what training camps is for. You figure out who those guys are and then through the season, you see how everyone progresses."
Kirk Cousins is also making the adjustment to lining up against an edge rusher of Crosby's caliber in practice. A lot has changed since the last time they shared a football field, which was Week 3 of Crosby's rookie season in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"Maxx, he comes here early, likes to get here early," Cousins said. "I didn't know that [about him]. So, to see kind of his work habits and how hard he works, it's not by accident that he's an All-Pro level player."
"Feel great about Maxx, and I'm just a little bit nervous that he's got to respect the red [non-contact] jersey these next few weeks," Cousins joked, "so I'll try to make sure that happens."
Crosby also laughed, noting that multiple coaches have politely asked him to respect the non-contact quarterback policy and keep Cousins upright. After all, it will still take time to get back to full speed.
But while he stays within the rules, nothing can stop him from giving 100 percent on every play.
"I practice one way," Crosby said. "I know that I push the line and sometimes I go over the line. Ultimately, it's because I want to be the greatest at what I do, and I want to push my teammates to be the greatest version of themselves."
A look inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center with photos of the first day of 2026 Training Camp.