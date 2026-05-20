Raiders Mailbag: With the schedule now out, what are Raider Nation's most anticipated games to attend?

Armando Guzman from California asks:

"Out of all of the undrafted free agent players, who do you believe is making this team?"

While it's premature to make predictions in the midst of OTAs, I'm a big fan of Roman Hemby – and honestly surprised he went undrafted.

Hemby shared the Indiana Hoosiers backfield with Kaelon Black in 2025 on the way to a perfect 16-0 season and a national championship. While Black was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round, Hemby went undrafted despite leading Indiana in rushing yards (1,120) and carries (230). NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projected Hemby to go as high as the fifth round, citing him as a "potential three-down backup who can handle short-yardage carries right away."