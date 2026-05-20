Raiders Mailbag: With the schedule now out, what are Raider Nation's most anticipated games to attend?

Cassie Burns from Nevada said:
"For me it's Raiders vs. Dolphins. My grandson is a Dolphins fan, (I'm a Raiders fan) and I'll be taking him to the game!"
This is be a great game to choose to attend.
This will be the Raiders' first season opener at home since 2021. The Silver and Black squad will face off against a Miami Dolphins team that has gone through a lot of change this offseason. They hired a new head coach in Jeff Hafley and signed Malik Willis to take over the reins at starting QB after releasing Tua Tagovailoa, who the team drafted No. 5 overall in 2020. Willis has started just six games in four NFL seasons and is 3-3 in those matchups.
I hope you and your grandson have an amazing time at the game, Cassie!
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Kim Kaye Harrison from Texas said:
"Match up of the year is Raiders vs. Chiefs."
It feels as if there's more questions the answers surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a major knee injury, 36-year-old Travis Kelce could be nearing the end of his football career and they traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, hoping No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane can be a suitable replacement.
But with Head Coach Andy Reid still leading the charge, they'll try and bounce back from a 6-11 season which ended with a 14-12 loss at the hands of the Raiders.
Armando Guzman from California asks:
"Out of all of the undrafted free agent players, who do you believe is making this team?"
While it's premature to make predictions in the midst of OTAs, I'm a big fan of Roman Hemby – and honestly surprised he went undrafted.
Hemby shared the Indiana Hoosiers backfield with Kaelon Black in 2025 on the way to a perfect 16-0 season and a national championship. While Black was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round, Hemby went undrafted despite leading Indiana in rushing yards (1,120) and carries (230). NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projected Hemby to go as high as the fifth round, citing him as a "potential three-down backup who can handle short-yardage carries right away."
It helps that Hemby is coming into a relatively young and inexperienced running back room with a seemingly even playing field. And it would be remiss not to mention he's teaming up with his college quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Hemby will also be reuniting with right tackle DJ Glaze, as they were teammates at the University of Maryland for three seasons.
View photos from day one of OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.