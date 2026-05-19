Gutierrez: A first-time OC, Andrew Janocko comes to the Raiders with history in mind

Talking about respect and Super Bowls, Janocko just won a ring himself.

The 38-year-old Janocko was the Seahawks quarterbacks coach and has worked alongside and with new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak on three of his last four NFL stops.

That would be in Minnesota (2019-21), New Orleans (2024) and Seattle (2025).

So it only made sense for Janocko to join the 39-year-old Kubiak in Las Vegas.

Janocko's reasoning was "twofold," he told me.

"One, it was the opportunity to continue my journey with coach," he said. "Our families have grown up together. Our kids have gone to school together. So when that opportunity presented itself, that was something that we thought was really special, really unique. In this business to … have a new opportunity with somebody that you've grown with in this profession, that you've been to lows and highs with throughout the profession …

"And then to do it at a place like this that has such a storied history, that's one of the revered franchises in the National Football League … the chance to get to come here, put this shield on, put the Silver and Black on and represent that Commitment to Excellence and that 'Just Win Baby' mentality is something that, as a family, we could not pass up."

Janocko, as you can tell, is big on history, and not just the NFL Films kind. He was a history major at Pitt and met his wife Natalie in a Greek history class (he's also a big pro wrestling buff who counts the nWo as one of his favorite cliques).

And given his, ahem, coaching history (he was the Vikings' assistant offensive line coach under Rick Dennison, yes the Raiders' new O-line coach, in 2019) and with who the Raiders signed (Kirk Cousins) and drafted (Fernando Mendoza) at the most important position in team sports this spring, well, allow Kubiak to explain why he wanted Janocko.

"You just look at his resume and the guys that he's worked with," Kubiak said, referencing Cousins in Minnesota, Derek Carr in New Orleans and Sam Darnold in Seattle. "Everywhere he's gone, guys have produced.

"Andrew is just a really, really phenomenal teacher. He knows how to keep it simple for the guys and he works his tail off to make sure he's prepared to go lead those meetings every day. I couldn't ask for a better quarterback coach, offensive coordinator, than Andrew. He's going to do a great job."

Which brings up the obvious question - if the scheme is Kubiak's and Kubiak is expected to be the play-caller on gameday, even as Kubiak said he's never called a game "alone," how does Janocko fit in as his OC?

"There's some parts that we're still figuring out, that we're feeling out, that we are building together," said Janocko, in the OC role for the first time in a coaching career that began in 2011. "But it all comes down to, how can we support Klint in his role as the play-caller? How can we build around our players? And then, what is each individual person's role in fulfilling that?