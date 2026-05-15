Versus: A player to watch from each opponent on the Raiders' 2026 schedule 

Week 1 • Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane

It was a wise move by the Dolphins, with the running back coming off his first Pro Bowl season in which he totaled 1,350 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. On seven of those touchdowns, he reached 20 miles per hour, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He's also a huge asset in the passing game. He's accumulated 13 receiving touchdowns in three NFL seasons, the second-most of any running back since he was drafted.