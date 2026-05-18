Raiders move into Phase III of offseason training program, begin OTAs

Following a successful start to the voluntary offseason program, the Las Vegas Raiders march further into preparations for the 2026 campaign.
Monday, May 18 marked the start of Phase III, launching a four-week stretch of organized team practice activity or "OTAs". Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
The Raiders will cap off OTAs with a three-day Mandatory Minicamp from June 9-11.
Dates may change at the discretion of the team.
|Remaining Offseason Program
|Dates
|OTA offseason workouts:
|May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 1-4
|Mandatory minicamp:
|June 9-11
View photos from day one of OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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