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Raiders move into Phase III of offseason training program, begin OTAs

May 18, 2026 at 03:09 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Following a successful start to the voluntary offseason program, the Las Vegas Raiders march further into preparations for the 2026 campaign.

Monday, May 18 marked the start of Phase III, launching a four-week stretch of organized team practice activity or "OTAs". Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Raiders will cap off OTAs with a three-day Mandatory Minicamp from June 9-11.

Dates may change at the discretion of the team.

Remaining Offseason ProgramDates
OTA offseason workouts:May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 1-4
Mandatory minicamp:June 9-11

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 1

View photos from day one of OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

A kettle bell in the weight room at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A kettle bell in the weight room at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31), safety Dalton Johnson (43) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31), safety Dalton Johnson (43) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of equipment and historical archivist Bob Romanski and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders director of equipment and historical archivist Bob Romanski and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
124 / 132

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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