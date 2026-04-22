Raiders Mailbag: Final questions before the Silver and Black are on the clock

Jeffrey Turkel from Maine:

"How do you rate the need for a DT in the second round as opposed to WR, CB or safety?"

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I personally believe defensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback and safety are all of equal need for the Raiders.

Therefore, I'm convinced the Silver and Black will go with the best player available, which has already been hinted by General Manager John Spytek.

"I do think that the component of team need can come into play if you've got multiple players graded at the same position," Spytek said in his pre-draft press conference, "and you're trying to break a tie if you've got similar grades on a player, but I think you always want to stay true to your board. I mean, we've got a big staff. Our college department, pro guys are involved now. We've got analytics departments involved.

"We've got a lot of people, a lot of information and data we're gathering to build this board. So, we want to hold true to the work that's been put in."