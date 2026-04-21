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Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Apr 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 1 overall pick.

Take a look at the final projections before the 2026 Draft begins Thursday.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "The Heisman Trophy winner gives the Silver and Black a tough-minded, high-IQ quarterback to eventually take over as the face of the Raiders. Although Mendoza might redshirt in 2026 behind Kirk Cousins, the 22-year-old possesses all of the traits minority owner Tom Brady covets in a franchise signal-caller."

Date: April 21

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Round 1 Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "You can write this pick in Sharpie. The Raiders have been searching for a franchise QB, and Mendoza has the size, arm strength and decision-making ability to be their long-term starter. Mendoza's resiliency helped him overcome several moments of adversity last season and position himself as the No. 1 pick. He finished with an FBS-high 41 touchdown passes to only six interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to a historic 16-0 record and a national championship."

Round 2 Pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Analysis: "The Raiders need to continue to stack talent, and Lomu is the best player available here. He also fills a need, as DJ Glaze struggled last season and second-year man Charles Grant is still developing. Lomu can grow with Fernando Mendoza and help keep him upright."

Round 3 Pick: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Analysis: "Bell has been commonly compared to A.J. Brown and would be off the board by now if he hadn't tore his ACL in November. The Raiders are in the early stages of their roster rebuild and can afford to wait on Bell's recovery."

Date: April 20

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "I'd love to see the Raiders swing back with their second pick (No. 36 overall) to grab a receiver or O-lineman to give Mendoza a stronger offensive supporting cast."

Date: April 20

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "Mendoza's size and mental makeup will help him acclimate quickly to the next level, but the Raiders have done a nice job of insulating Mendoza with a veteran center in Tyler Linderbaum and adding quarterback Kirk Cousins to hold the fort down for when Mendoza is ready."

Date: April 20

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "This continues to look like a safe bet, as the Raiders appear prepared to make the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner their quarterback of the future. The decision to bring in Kirk Cousins as both a veteran competitor and a seasoned mentor was one of the smartest pre-draft decisions I've seen."

Date: April 19

Nate Davis, USA Today

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "This is one pick that won't be traded, Silver and Black GM John Spytek saying Tuesday that, 'We've gotten a few calls, and those teams know where they stand right now.' He added, 'There's only one team that can get the exact person that they want. And we have that option available to us this year, if we so choose.'"

Date: April 19

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Round 1 Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "Mendoza's proven himself to be a smart, gritty competitor with the tools to lead a team to a championship. Now the Raiders have to rebuild the offensive line and add to his arsenal of outside pass catchers so he can maximize his potential."

Round 2 Pick: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Round 3 Pick: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Date: April 17

Mike Band, NFL.com

Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Raiders. Tom Brady's public praise of the Heisman Trophy winner only reinforces the obvious fit, because it's not just about talent -- it's about the mental makeup, leadership and obsessive preparation that Vegas wants in its next franchise quarterback."

Date: April 15

For more draft content, visit raiders.com/draft.

Photos: Voluntary Veteran Minicamp | Day 1

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the first day of the Raiders' 2026 voluntary veteran minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders signage during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders signage during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders signage during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football on the field during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) in the weight room during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) in the weight room during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Shorter (88) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Shorter (88) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Layden Robinson (64) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Layden Robinson (64) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67), center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67), center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60), tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60), tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet on the field during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A helmet on the field during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen huddle during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen huddle during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and center Will Putnam (67) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and center Will Putnam (67) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Shorter (88) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Shorter (88) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (46) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (46) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Layden Robinson (64) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Layden Robinson (64) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Layden Robinson (64) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Layden Robinson (64) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during day one of 2026 Veteran Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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