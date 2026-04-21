Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 1 overall pick.
Take a look at the final projections before the 2026 Draft begins Thursday.
Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "The Heisman Trophy winner gives the Silver and Black a tough-minded, high-IQ quarterback to eventually take over as the face of the Raiders. Although Mendoza might redshirt in 2026 behind Kirk Cousins, the 22-year-old possesses all of the traits minority owner Tom Brady covets in a franchise signal-caller."
Date: April 21
Round 1 Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "You can write this pick in Sharpie. The Raiders have been searching for a franchise QB, and Mendoza has the size, arm strength and decision-making ability to be their long-term starter. Mendoza's resiliency helped him overcome several moments of adversity last season and position himself as the No. 1 pick. He finished with an FBS-high 41 touchdown passes to only six interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to a historic 16-0 record and a national championship."
Round 2 Pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Analysis: "The Raiders need to continue to stack talent, and Lomu is the best player available here. He also fills a need, as DJ Glaze struggled last season and second-year man Charles Grant is still developing. Lomu can grow with Fernando Mendoza and help keep him upright."
Round 3 Pick: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Analysis: "Bell has been commonly compared to A.J. Brown and would be off the board by now if he hadn't tore his ACL in November. The Raiders are in the early stages of their roster rebuild and can afford to wait on Bell's recovery."
Date: April 20
Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "I'd love to see the Raiders swing back with their second pick (No. 36 overall) to grab a receiver or O-lineman to give Mendoza a stronger offensive supporting cast."
Date: April 20
Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "Mendoza's size and mental makeup will help him acclimate quickly to the next level, but the Raiders have done a nice job of insulating Mendoza with a veteran center in Tyler Linderbaum and adding quarterback Kirk Cousins to hold the fort down for when Mendoza is ready."
Date: April 20
Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "This continues to look like a safe bet, as the Raiders appear prepared to make the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner their quarterback of the future. The decision to bring in Kirk Cousins as both a veteran competitor and a seasoned mentor was one of the smartest pre-draft decisions I've seen."
Date: April 19
Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "This is one pick that won't be traded, Silver and Black GM John Spytek saying Tuesday that, 'We've gotten a few calls, and those teams know where they stand right now.' He added, 'There's only one team that can get the exact person that they want. And we have that option available to us this year, if we so choose.'"
Date: April 19
Round 1 Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "Mendoza's proven himself to be a smart, gritty competitor with the tools to lead a team to a championship. Now the Raiders have to rebuild the offensive line and add to his arsenal of outside pass catchers so he can maximize his potential."
Round 2 Pick: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Round 3 Pick: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Date: April 17
Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Analysis: "Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Raiders. Tom Brady's public praise of the Heisman Trophy winner only reinforces the obvious fit, because it's not just about talent -- it's about the mental makeup, leadership and obsessive preparation that Vegas wants in its next franchise quarterback."
Date: April 15
Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the first day of the Raiders' 2026 voluntary veteran minicamp.