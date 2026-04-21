Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Round 1 Pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Analysis: "You can write this pick in Sharpie. The Raiders have been searching for a franchise QB, and Mendoza has the size, arm strength and decision-making ability to be their long-term starter. Mendoza's resiliency helped him overcome several moments of adversity last season and position himself as the No. 1 pick. He finished with an FBS-high 41 touchdown passes to only six interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to a historic 16-0 record and a national championship."

Round 2 Pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Analysis: "The Raiders need to continue to stack talent, and Lomu is the best player available here. He also fills a need, as DJ Glaze struggled last season and second-year man Charles Grant is still developing. Lomu can grow with Fernando Mendoza and help keep him upright."

Round 3 Pick: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Analysis: "Bell has been commonly compared to A.J. Brown and would be off the board by now if he hadn't tore his ACL in November. The Raiders are in the early stages of their roster rebuild and can afford to wait on Bell's recovery."