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From position coach to commanding the defense, Rob Leonard takes the helm as defensive coordinator

Jun 04, 2026 at 05:07 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Rob Leonard scanned the room and greeted reporters with a smile Wednesday afternoon, under different circumstances than he was accustomed to.

The former defensive line coach was used to doing media scrums with the rest of the assistant coaches and joked that he was looking for somewhere to sit in the media room instead of taking the podium. He then stepped up to the plate ready to field questions for the first time as the Raiders defensive coordinator.

"I'm very grateful," Leonard said of the promotion. "This is where I wanted to be, like it's in me, it's in my heart to build this place right and see the Raiders win. And I mean, that would just mean a lot."

Similar to his encounter in the media, he's also adjusting to his new role as the all-seeing eye of the Raiders defense.

"Feeling like not having anywhere to go during individual has been different," he said, "I feel like I should be bouncing around, but that's just my personality. But I love it. I love going with the DBs, I go with the D-line during special teams, just making sure everybody's on the same page."

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Leonard was one of three coaches, along with Luke Steckel and Joe Woods, to be retained by Klint Kubiak from the previous coaching regime.

Kubiak and Leonard have a mutual connection through Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald. Leonard served as an outside linebackers coach under Macdonald at the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season, while Kubiak notably won a Super Bowl with Macdonald last season as the Seahawks offensive coordinator.

"With obviously the backing he had in the building, the relationships that he built, and then when it came time to interview Robbie [he] was impressive," Kubiak said back at the NFL Combine. "He had a plan. He knew what he wanted to do, he knew the type of players he needed to do it with and it just revealed itself to me that he was the right guy for the job."

As for Leonard's plan for the Raiders defense, he was able to lay it out with ease.

"I'm a little crazy. I would like them to play fast, even at the cost of a mental error," he said. "I don't like to see hesitation on the field, so even if you're unsure, make a decision and go and let us coach. Let us do our job, but I don't want any slow blinkers out there."

It helps he's already gained the trust of many of the players over his last three seasons in Las Vegas.

"He's going to do it his way," Maxx Crosby said. "And guys respect that because they know how hard he works and how much he loves and cares about this team and the players, and you can really feel that. You can't fake that energy, and I think that's a big reason why he got the job. ... He just has a really unique and special way of being able to relate to the players and guys feed off that energy."

"He's exactly who he is and who he says he is," Crosby added, "and I think that's really special when you have that coming from coaches."

"I've always been impressed with him as a coach," said safety Jeremy Chinn, "but for him taking a bigger leadership role, he's definitely embraced it. He's really allowed this defense to be not necessarily just his defense, but our defense, in a sense. So, that's a good feeling for the players."

Leonard understands his new role will bring plenty of adjustments, yet he's fully embracing the opportunity and isn't taking the moment lightly. Becoming an NFL defensive coordinator is a milestone he's been preparing for since his early years with the Giants over a decade ago.

"I think I was terrible my first year as position coach, I really do," Leonard said candidly. "I was the outside linebackers coach at the Giants, and I just focused on evolving on that while keeping notes of what I would do. But I didn't press to climb the coaching ladder, it wasn't as important to me. I was like, 'It'll happen when it's supposed to happen, but just make sure I'm ready. ... I always felt like if I worked hard and did a good job at the job I had, it will lead to another opportunity rather than chasing something else."

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 10

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders hold their tenth and final OTA.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and Las Vegas Raiders assistant strength and conditioning coach Matthew Fyle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and Las Vegas Raiders assistant strength and conditioning coach Matthew Fyle at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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