3 takeaways from Raiders' defensive assistants

2. Building depth on defensive line is "necessary"

Travis Smith returns to the Raiders to coach the defensive line after serving in numerous roles on the team from 2012-2021.

While much has changed since his last stint here, the edge rushers remain the same in Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Smith was a defensive quality control in 2019 when Crosby was drafted and the assistant defensive line coach in 2021 when Koonce was selected.

"His work ethic is second to none," Smith said about Crosby. "His deposition, his mentality is second to none. That definitely was part of the reason of coming back here, and it's fortunate [I've] seen the growth that he's had but also seen the opportunity to keep growing."

While the pass rush seems solid coming off the edge, it will continue being a highly competitive offseason to determine the interior defensive line rotation. The unit has a multitude of players, such as Adam Butler, Thomas Booker IV, Jonah Laulu, Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues, who can earn prominent roles inside.