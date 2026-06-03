 Skip to main content
Advertising

3 takeaways from Raiders' defensive assistants

Jun 03, 2026 at 01:45 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders' offensive and defensive coaching staff fielded questions from the local media Tuesday afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from the defensive coaching staff, with insight from pass game coordinator Joe Woods, safeties coach Matt Robinson, defensive line coach Travis Smith and linebackers coach Ronnell Williams.

1. The more you can do in the secondary

Versatility will be mandatory, not optional, in the Raiders secondary.

The team this offseason added three players who can play multiple roles: cornerback Taron Johnson and rookie safeties Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson.

"When you have guys who have versatility, it allows you to do so much more things defensively," said Joe Woods, pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. "Different packages, how you can move guys around on the field, we're excited about it and we're kind of tinkering a few things here and there to just see where it goes."

The two Arizona Wildcats teammates, Stukes and Johnson, who were drafted together can also play multiple roles at deep safety, box safety and nickel back. Veteran Jeremy Chinn was used in the same capacity in his first season with the Raiders.

"As they continue to learn the defense and become more valuable to us in their different roles, I think the sky is really the limit for them," safeties coach Matt Robinson said of the two rookies. "I think their athleticism and their talent alone and their leadership qualities ... I think it will only get better for us."

Related Links

2. Building depth on defensive line is "necessary"

Travis Smith returns to the Raiders to coach the defensive line after serving in numerous roles on the team from 2012-2021.

While much has changed since his last stint here, the edge rushers remain the same in Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Smith was a defensive quality control in 2019 when Crosby was drafted and the assistant defensive line coach in 2021 when Koonce was selected.

"His work ethic is second to none," Smith said about Crosby. "His deposition, his mentality is second to none. That definitely was part of the reason of coming back here, and it's fortunate [I've] seen the growth that he's had but also seen the opportunity to keep growing."

While the pass rush seems solid coming off the edge, it will continue being a highly competitive offseason to determine the interior defensive line rotation. The unit has a multitude of players, such as Adam Butler, Thomas Booker IV, Jonah Laulu, Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues, who can earn prominent roles inside.

"It's a great problem to have," Smith said, "in the sense that if you look on the offensive side of the ball, there's five starters. And as long as they stay healthy, they play the whole game. In the D-line room it's different. If you have eight guys active, eight guys play. ... It's necessary, there's no way around it. We need that."

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

3. Multiplying the defense

The linebacking corps could arguably be the most improved position group on the team after signing Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean and Segun Olubi.

Walker and Dean were notably college teammates at Georgia en route to a national championship, with success transferring over early in their NFL careers. Olubi, a former special teams ace for the Indianapolis Colts, also received praise from linebackers coach Ronnell Williams for how he's looked in OTAs.

"When you have dominant linebackers, they multiply your defense," Williams said, "free up the DBs [defensive backs], takes the blocks off the D-line, and they make plays. That's when your defense is special."

Williams is not just optimistic of the group's new additions, but also two young linebackers in Cody Lindenberg and Tommy Eichenberg going into their second and third seasons, respectively. Both have primarily played on special teams since being drafted, but could carve roles for themselves on defense.

"Cody has been phenomenal this offseason through his development, building his confidence and flashing and making plays," Williams said. "You can see his belief in himself start to take off. And Tommy has a hunger about him. ... The intensity that he operates with on a day-to-day basis is kind of in the likes of Quay. ... Very intense, everything is intentional."

Photos: Raiders day at the ballpark

The Las Vegas Raiders held a team bonding event at Las Vegas Ballpark where players and coaches took part in pitching, batting and throwing contests.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14), tight end Patrick Gurd (45) and long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) participate in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14), tight end Patrick Gurd (45) and long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) participate in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) participate in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) participate in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant Steve Ferentz participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant Steve Ferentz participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive pass game coordinator Nick Holz participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders offensive pass game coordinator Nick Holz participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) participate in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) participate in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
21 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
33 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) participates in a team bonding activity at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby lets patience take the lead while working back from injury

Recovering from injury has allowed the Raiders edge rusher to "take a step back in certain areas."

news

Raiders Mailbag: What is a base 3-4 defense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions about the team's new-look defense.

news

3 takeaways from Raiders' offensive assistants

Take a look at what position coaches had to say regarding their units.

news

DJ Glaze looks to level up in Kubiak's offense

"I try my best to be available, be out there, be a voice for the O-line each week and just be consistent, man. That's where it all starts," the third-year player said.

Latest Content

news

Maxx Crosby lets patience take the lead while working back from injury

Jun 03, 2026

Recovering from injury has allowed the Raiders edge rusher to "take a step back in certain areas."

video

Maxx Crosby: 'I'm excited to be here and I've got a lot of work to do'

Jun 03, 2026

Defensive end Maxx Crosby provides a health update, talks OTAs, the defense and more.

video

Jeremy Chinn: 'I'm super excited for this defense'

Jun 03, 2026

Safety Jeremy Chinn on the defense, Head Coach Klint Kubiak, OTAs and more.

video

Malcolm Koonce on Coach Leonard, the defense and his mindset

Jun 03, 2026

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce on OTAs, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, Maxx Crosby and more.

video

Rob Leonard: 'Going to coach the defense like I coach the D-line'

Jun 03, 2026

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on OTAs, taking over the defense, Maxx Crosby and more.

gallery

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 9

Jun 03, 2026

Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for day nine of OTAs.

news

3 takeaways from Raiders' defensive assistants

Jun 03, 2026

A glimpse into how the defensive coaching staff views the roster in OTAs.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host 6th annual INSPIRE event

Jun 03, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders held their INSPIRE event featuring more than 250 girls from local high schools for a weekend of flag football development, competition and collegiate exposure.

gallery

Photos: Raiders day at the ballpark

Jun 03, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders held a team bonding event at Las Vegas Ballpark where players and coaches took part in pitching, batting and throwing contests.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What is a base 3-4 defense?

Jun 03, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions about the team's new-look defense.

news

3 takeaways from Raiders' offensive assistants

Jun 02, 2026

Take a look at what position coaches had to say regarding their units.

video

Mike Sullivan and Rick Dennison Media Scrums - 6.2.26

Jun 02, 2026

Offensive line coach Rick Dennison and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan address the media.

View All
Advertising