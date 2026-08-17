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Gutierrez: Joint practices are the sweet spot – controlled chaos fueling real improvement

Aug 17, 2026 at 01:36 PM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Kolton Miller has been through this rigmarole plenty of times before, and the message has always remained the same.

Yes, even through the infamous fight-marred sessions of 2021 that ultimately ended two days of joint practices with the Rams early in Southern California.

"You have to defend yourself, but you have to be smart," the Raiders ninth-year left tackle told me Monday, before boarding a plane headed to Houston for Tuesday's joint practice with the Texans.

"Throwing punches is not smart. … You can break a hand, you don't want any of that. You want to get as much work out of the day because there's not a lot of time left [before the regular season starts]. All these days are very important for progression, for the team, and you don't want to ruin that opportunity for everybody. So just play smart, get better, work on your technique and get the most out of it."

Easier said than done?

Meh, the most-tenured Raider speaks the truth. Because joint practices have essentially replaced exhibition games as the true proving grounds during the preseason, what with starters going against starters in a controlled environment, more quality work can get done.

Until it can't.

Cue Michael Buffer and let's get ready to rumble, or somesuch.

Look, fights are commonplace in joint practices, so it's a matter of managing the extracurriculars, right?

And then some.

As Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said, the "standards" established at his first training camp should carry over, even with the intensity ratcheting up.

"It's going to be extremely competitive," Kubiak acknowledged. "What a great defense that we're going to be going against, those pass rushers are impressive. Our offensive line is going to get some great work being out there in the heat. A different kind of heat will be a great challenge for us in our conditioning. This trip to Houston couldn't have come at a better time for our team."

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The Raiders are trading the dry heat of Southern Nevada for the sticky humidity of Houston, the familiarity of teammates for the heat of the Texans fearsome pass rush.

But especially the Raiders' revamped and reimagined O-line, featuring Miller, will have its hands full. And that's a good thing. Notably, as Kubiak said, at this stage of camp.

Consider: Houston boasted the NFL's No. 1-ranked total defense last season and racked up 47 sacks, led by bookend edge rushers Danielle Hunter (15) and Will Anderson Jr. (12).

Indeed, good work can be had in the joint practice on both sides of the ball, as the Raiders defense faces another revamped offensive line and quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"Yeah, Ones versus Ones is always good work,"  Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler said with a knowing grin. And why not? Butler entered the NFL a year before Miller, so he's seen some stuff, too.

"You get a lot more out of it because going against our team, our team does one thing, but somebody else does another. Especially in the beginning weeks of training camp, you normally get just one look. Every team has their own different style and their own different schemes … and you have to adjust your game. You have to adjust your techniques to accommodate whatever schemes that they run. And it's very beneficial to get those different looks. I'm excited."

Just like Miller and the Raiders were in 2018 and 2019, when they played host to the Lions and Rams in Napa, Calif., respectively. Infamously in 2021 at the Rams.

As dutiful Southern Nevada hosts in 2022 against the Patriots. In 2023 at the Rams again, and in Henderson against the 49ers. And last summer, at home against the Niners.

Joint practices also present an opportunity for the absurd, and comedy.

Former Raiders All-Pro right tackle Lincoln Kennedy recently told me on Upon Further Review about the mindset of an unnamed grizzled vet who was tired of a joint practice.

So the unnamed grizzled vet started a fight to end the practice.

Vet move.

And as Butler put it, a joint practice is "supposed to be mayhem" on the field.

"A lot of money on the line, people's dreams are on the line, so it's supposed to be mayhem," Butler said.

Fifth-year Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao concurred about the farrago of fun and fisticuffs in a joint practice.

"It's a little bit chaotic," he said. "You've got guys out there definitely ready for a fight, but that's our mindset as a defense. Every play, we've got to go out there ready to punch somebody in the mouth."

Alas…

Pola-Mao said the joint practices are actually closer to a regular season game, even in a controlled setting.

"I mean, preseason [games], coaches don't want to show everything," he said. "But joint practices, definitely. We'll see some things that we have been working on, so it will be good for us."

Which, obviously, is the point of the whole exercise. Even for a guy who was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"In practice, that's a chance to learn," Miller said. "And in a game, you have to execute."

Joint practices are good for the body, mind and soul…until they're not. So, yeah, go ahead and tighten up your chinstrap.

Photos: Raiders depart for Preseason Week 2 against the Houston Texans

Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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The Las Vegas Raiders depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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The Las Vegas Raiders depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) departs for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42), tackle Gary Smith III (75) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42), tackle Gary Smith III (75) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) depart for the preseason away game against the Houston Texans.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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