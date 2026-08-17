Gutierrez: Joint practices are the sweet spot – controlled chaos fueling real improvement

Kolton Miller has been through this rigmarole plenty of times before, and the message has always remained the same.

Yes, even through the infamous fight-marred sessions of 2021 that ultimately ended two days of joint practices with the Rams early in Southern California.

"You have to defend yourself, but you have to be smart," the Raiders ninth-year left tackle told me Monday, before boarding a plane headed to Houston for Tuesday's joint practice with the Texans.

"Throwing punches is not smart. … You can break a hand, you don't want any of that. You want to get as much work out of the day because there's not a lot of time left [before the regular season starts]. All these days are very important for progression, for the team, and you don't want to ruin that opportunity for everybody. So just play smart, get better, work on your technique and get the most out of it."

Easier said than done?

Meh, the most-tenured Raider speaks the truth. Because joint practices have essentially replaced exhibition games as the true proving grounds during the preseason, what with starters going against starters in a controlled environment, more quality work can get done.

Until it can't.

Cue Michael Buffer and let's get ready to rumble, or somesuch.

Look, fights are commonplace in joint practices, so it's a matter of managing the extracurriculars, right?

And then some.

As Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said, the "standards" established at his first training camp should carry over, even with the intensity ratcheting up.