Former Hoosiers lean on each other as they push through the training camp grind

That cohesion has certainly translated over to the next level. With the handful of reps Mendoza has shared with Williams and Hemby in camp, all three have been making the most of their opportunities throughout practice and the preseason.

"Early on in rookie minicamp, Fernando would call us down and have walkthroughs with just the rookies," said Williams. "We're building on our relationship. We'll have dinner, communicating, studying. ... Whenever I can get in with him and get some reps, it's always a good feeling."

This preseason, Hemby has rushed for 34 yards on nine carries. Williams had a big 41-yard reception in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

"Rome has been excellent, man," running backs coach Omar Young said. "I mean, that dude freaking comes in and he's like a super professional. I mean, sometimes Rome gets very limited reps, but the reps he's going out there and getting, he's earning himself more reps as we go through this because of his process and how he goes about attacking things as well."

"Our young man from Indiana ... got some good snaps yesterday," Klint Kubiak said, mentioning Williams after the preseason opener.

Now, the three former Hooisers head into an important preseason finale. Mendoza will try to continue showing why the Raiders can depend on him to be their eventual franchise quarterback. And Hemby and Williams fight to see another day in the NFL, vying for spots on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

As they already have for a national championship, they'll come together once again with a common goal.