Former Hoosiers lean on each other as they push through the training camp grind

It didn't take too long for Fernando Mendoza to prove to his Indiana teammates that he was that guy.
For E.J. Williams Jr., it was in Kinnick Stadium against Iowa State. In this tightly contested matchup against a formidable Hawkeyes defense, Mendoza shut the door with a 49-yard pass to Elijah Sarratt to take the lead with less than two minutes in regulation.
But arguably his most impressive throw of the day was to Williams in the second quarter.
Lined up in shotgun, he scanned the right side of the field with a sliver of time before being pressured up the middle. With less than a yard of separation between Williams and the two nearest defenders, Mendoza dropped the ball in the bucket near the sideline for a 37-yard gain.
"It was versus Cover 2, he made a really nice deep shot," Williams recalled. "Pressure in his face, ball was right where it needed to be. He made it easy for me to make a play on it."
Hemby claims he knew Mendoza was special "almost immediately." The two both transferred to Indiana in the spring of 2025, Mendoza from Cal and Hemby from Maryland. From day one, he recognized the quarterback's intentional approach.
"It was really easy to mesh with a guy like Fernando," Hemby said. "He came in and he had a like mindset to myself. We wanted to be successful. ... He was a leader, a natural leader, and it was easy to rally behind him.
"I could tell he was intentional with how he went to work every day and practice every day," Hemby added. "I knew that if we were able to stay healthy and buy in, he was going to be able to lead us to [where] we wanted to go that season."
It's common knowledge exactly where Mendoza led them. A 16-0 season and the school's first national championship.
Williams caught six touchdowns from the quarterback while Hemby rushed for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns.
"I'm very proud of us, being able to band together as brothers and be successful," Hemby said of what that Indiana team accomplished. "We were able to click on all cylinders when it mattered the most and I feel like that's something you hang your hat on."
Mendoza, Williams and Hemby have reunited as teammates in the Silver and Black. While the Heisman winner was selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, the latter two were signed as undrafted free agents.
The quarterback was elated to find out two familiar faces in the desert and grind through training camp together.
"To be able to play with them at Indiana and then play with them on the biggest stage in the NFL is such a pleasure, honor and blessing," Mendoza told Raiders.com.
"They are professionals. That's the word I would use to describe them. They know their assignments, they execute to the highest level. To be able to play with them is such a blessing because we already have that chemistry and we already have that cohesion."
That cohesion has certainly translated over to the next level. With the handful of reps Mendoza has shared with Williams and Hemby in camp, all three have been making the most of their opportunities throughout practice and the preseason.
"Early on in rookie minicamp, Fernando would call us down and have walkthroughs with just the rookies," said Williams. "We're building on our relationship. We'll have dinner, communicating, studying. ... Whenever I can get in with him and get some reps, it's always a good feeling."
This preseason, Hemby has rushed for 34 yards on nine carries. Williams had a big 41-yard reception in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.
"Rome has been excellent, man," running backs coach Omar Young said. "I mean, that dude freaking comes in and he's like a super professional. I mean, sometimes Rome gets very limited reps, but the reps he's going out there and getting, he's earning himself more reps as we go through this because of his process and how he goes about attacking things as well."
"Our young man from Indiana ... got some good snaps yesterday," Klint Kubiak said, mentioning Williams after the preseason opener.
Now, the three former Hooisers head into an important preseason finale. Mendoza will try to continue showing why the Raiders can depend on him to be their eventual franchise quarterback. And Hemby and Williams fight to see another day in the NFL, vying for spots on the 53-man roster or practice squad.
As they already have for a national championship, they'll come together once again with a common goal.
"To be able to learn from the vets and take what we learned at Indiana and apply it to the NFL," Mendoza said, "I think it's going to elevate and accelerate our careers."
An exclusive look at day 21 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.