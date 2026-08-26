Raiders' Alumni Weekend celebration during Raiders vs. 49ers to feature Super Bowl XI tribute, Judith Hill to perform National Anthem

The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hosting Raiders Alumni from across the country for an Alumni Reunion this week to celebrate the forever bond that comes from playing for the Silver and Black. Over 300 Raiders Alumni and their guests will gather inside the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium this Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers.
As we begin a season-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Raiders' first Super Bowl championship, the Raiders and Las Vegas' own Arbor View High School Football Team are recreating four iconic moments from Super Bowl XI on the field at halftime of the preseason contest against the 49ers.
Arbor View High School opened in 2005 in northwest Las Vegas and is home to the Aggies. Since the school's opening, the Arbor View football program has become one of Southern Nevada's most successful programs, earning multiple league championships and making numerous postseason appearances, including state semifinal appearances and a berth in the 2024 and 2025 Nevada Open Division State Championship Game. The Aggies have also been featured in the Raiders and Intermountain Health Friday Night High School Football Showcase series and various Raiders Football Development initiatives.
Grammy Award winner Judith Hill returns to perform the National Anthem. Over the course of her remarkable career, Hill has shared the stage with legends including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Prince. Her musical journey was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary "20 Feet from Stardom," for which she received the 2015 Grammy for Best Music Film. Hill also appeared on Season 4 of "The Voice."
The Raiders House Band returns for its sixth year of entertaining Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 15-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and Diana Ross.
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