 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Raiders celebrate 50th anniversary of Super Bowl XI Championship team

Aug 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
SBXI_Ring_Black

The 1976 Oakland Raiders thundered into the playoffs with a 13-1 regular season record and continued their domination with a 2-0 mark in the postseason. These AFC Champions marched onto the NFL's grandest stage at the Rose Bowl on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, 1977, having won 12 games in a row.

Facing the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, the Silver and Black put on a clinic offensively, defensively, on special teams and in coaching, to the tune of a 32-14 victory to capture their first Lombardi Trophy.

Every member of the 1976 Raiders organization, led by Al Davis, will always cherish this special January day when they proved convincingly that they were clearly the absolute best in the world at what they did.

John Madden declared, "Super Bowl XI was ours and 10 years from now or 20 years from now Super Bowl XI will still be ours. I'll never take off the Super Bowl ring. It's something I will always cherish."

50 years later, Super Bowl XI is still ours.

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com will highlight unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.

The celebration kicks off Thursday with the Raiders' annual Alumni Reunion. More than 300 proud wearers of the Silver and Black and their guests – the largest contingent yet for this annual gathering – will be welcomed to Las Vegas for three days of special activities to celebrate the forever Silver and Black-forged bond. At halftime of Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, members of the 1976 Championship team, including SB XI MVP Fred Biletnikoff, will be recognized.

For more, visit raiders.com/super-bowl-xi.

A look back at photos from Super Bowl XI

Take a look back at photos from the Raiders' dominant 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

The cover of the Super Bowl XI game program.
1 / 21

The cover of the Super Bowl XI game program.

The game book from Super Bowl XI.
2 / 21

The game book from Super Bowl XI.

A ticket from Super Bowl XI.
3 / 21

A ticket from Super Bowl XI.

A photo of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XI team from 1976.
4 / 21

A photo of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XI team from 1976.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) stands on the sideline during Super Bowl XI.
5 / 21

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) stands on the sideline during Super Bowl XI.

Tight end Dave Casper (87) during Super Bowl XI.
6 / 21

Tight end Dave Casper (87) during Super Bowl XI.

Michael Zagaris
Willie Brown runs down the sideline past the Viking bench on rout to an interception TD in Super Bowl XI.
7 / 21

Willie Brown runs down the sideline past the Viking bench on rout to an interception TD in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Willie Brown runs into the end zone with a interception TD against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
8 / 21

Willie Brown runs into the end zone with a interception TD against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
George Atkinson and Mike Siani congratulate Willie Brown after intercepting a pass for a touchdown against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
9 / 21

George Atkinson and Mike Siani congratulate Willie Brown after intercepting a pass for a touchdown against the Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Defensive back Jack Tatum knocks helmet off of Minnesota's Sammy White during Super Bowl XI.
10 / 21

Defensive back Jack Tatum knocks helmet off of Minnesota's Sammy White during Super Bowl XI.

Associated Press/Richard Drew
Lineman Otis Sistrunk goes after Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI.
11 / 21

Lineman Otis Sistrunk goes after Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Super Bowl XI.

Ron Riesterer
Quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
12 / 21

Quarterback Ken Stabler (12) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Oakland Raiders
Pete Banaszak runs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.
13 / 21

Pete Banaszak runs during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Zagaris
1-09-1977 SB XI_0030 (1)
14 / 21
Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83), Head Coach John Madden and defensive end Charles Philyaw (77) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977. The Raiders won 32-14.
15 / 21

Oakland Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83), Head Coach John Madden and defensive end Charles Philyaw (77) during Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl, Sunday, January 9, 1977. The Raiders won 32-14.

Fans celebrating the Raiders' Super Bowl win.
16 / 21

Fans celebrating the Raiders' Super Bowl win.

Ron Riesterer
Raiders Owner Al Davis during the Raiders' Super Bowl XI ring presentation.
17 / 21

Raiders Owner Al Davis during the Raiders' Super Bowl XI ring presentation.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl XI.
18 / 21

The Vince Lombardi Trophy for Super Bowl XI.

Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Dave Dalby, George Buehler and John Vella celebrate the Super Bowl XI win.
19 / 21

Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Dave Dalby, George Buehler and John Vella celebrate the Super Bowl XI win.

Defensive back George Atkinson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.
20 / 21

Defensive back George Atkinson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.

Running back Clarence Davis with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.
21 / 21

Running back Clarence Davis with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a reception for the team's Super Bowl XI victory.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Roger Craig inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Craig began his career with San Francisco (1983-90) before playing the 1991 season with the Raiders.

news

On This Date: Al Davis inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Read through Al Davis' Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech from Aug. 1, 1992.

news

Gutierrez: 3 Raiders intertwining success between the Silver and Black, Hispanic community, paving paths to inaugural Hall of Fame class

Pro Football Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Ted Hendricks will be inducted into the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame's inaugural class, along with comrade and Super Bowl XV MVP Jim Plunkett.

news

Roger Craig to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Craig appeared in 15 games with 13 starts for the Silver and Black during the 1991 season and led the team in rushing.

news

Roger Craig named Senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year spent the 1991 season with the Los Angeles Raiders.

news

Steve Wisniewski, Jason Witten named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The offensive guard and tight end are only two former Raiders named semifinalists for this year's class.

news

Roger Craig named Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Senior Semifinalist

Craig appeared in 15 games with 13 starts for the Silver and Black and totaled 590 rushing yards and one touchdown.

news

Hall of Fame candidate Shane Lechler reflects on 13-year Raiders career

The six-time First-Team All-Pro punter is among 52 modern-era players who have advanced in the Hall of Fame voting process.

news

4 Raiders move forward toward Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Marshawn Lynch and Shane Lechler are among modern-era players advancing to the next stage of Hall of Fame voting.

news

Daniel Carlson moves up to second all-time for most points scored in Raiders history

The kicker moved past George Blanda in the record books after the team's Week 6 victory against Tennessee Titans.

news

5 former Raiders take next step toward Canton as senior nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026

CB Lester Hayes and LB Matt Millen among five Raiders advanced to the next round for consideration in the Class of 2026.

Latest Content

gallery

Football Showcase: Palo Verde High School vs. Legacy High School

Aug 25, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Palo Verde High School as they hosted Legacy High School.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/25: Raiders close out camp on a strong note

Aug 25, 2026

Young players such as Darien Porter, Fernando Mendoza and Malik Benson continue improving ahead of a vital preseason finale.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 21

Aug 25, 2026

An exclusive look at day 21 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

gallery

Photos: SNOA officials meet with NFL officiating crew

Aug 25, 2026

At a Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Training Camp Practice, NFL official Clay Martin and his crew met with members of the Southern Nevada Officials Association.

news

Kubiak: Ashton Jeanty is 'on the mend'

Aug 25, 2026

Jeanty left practice Sunday and was helped off the field by trainers after landing awkwardly trying to dive for a pass.

gallery

Photos: CCSD Traffic Safety Press Conference

Aug 25, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders host the CCSD Traffic Safety Press Conference at Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders celebrate 50th anniversary of Super Bowl XI Championship team

Aug 25, 2026

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com will highlight unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

Aug 25, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders close out their preseason slate Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for final preseason game vs. San Francisco 49ers

Aug 24, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason matchup against the 49ers.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 20

Aug 24, 2026

Check out day 20 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Rookies stack late‑camp reps as their climb accelerates

Aug 24, 2026

Treydan Stukes, Mike Washington Jr., and Trey Zuhn III among rookies who stood out in Monday's practice.

gallery

Photos: Raiders gift $25 million for children's hospital

Aug 24, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders and owners Mark Davis, Egon Durban and Michael Meldman announced a gift of $25 million to Intermountain Health to help build Nevada's first stand-alone children's hospital.

View All
Advertising