Raiders celebrate 50th anniversary of Super Bowl XI Championship team

The 1976 Oakland Raiders thundered into the playoffs with a 13-1 regular season record and continued their domination with a 2-0 mark in the postseason. These AFC Champions marched onto the NFL's grandest stage at the Rose Bowl on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, 1977, having won 12 games in a row.

Facing the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, the Silver and Black put on a clinic offensively, defensively, on special teams and in coaching, to the tune of a 32-14 victory to capture their first Lombardi Trophy.

Every member of the 1976 Raiders organization, led by Al Davis, will always cherish this special January day when they proved convincingly that they were clearly the absolute best in the world at what they did.

John Madden declared, "Super Bowl XI was ours and 10 years from now or 20 years from now Super Bowl XI will still be ours. I'll never take off the Super Bowl ring. It's something I will always cherish."

50 years later, Super Bowl XI is still ours.

Throughout the 2026 season, Raiders.com will highlight unsung heroes from the 1976 team along with thrilling moments and untold stories of a campaign that will go down in history as among the greatest in the annals of professional football.

The celebration kicks off Thursday with the Raiders' annual Alumni Reunion. More than 300 proud wearers of the Silver and Black and their guests – the largest contingent yet for this annual gathering – will be welcomed to Las Vegas for three days of special activities to celebrate the forever Silver and Black-forged bond. At halftime of Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, members of the 1976 Championship team, including SB XI MVP Fred Biletnikoff, will be recognized.