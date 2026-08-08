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Roger Craig inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 08, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

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Former Raiders running back Roger Craig will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

Craig began his career with the San Francisco 49ers (1983-90) before playing the 1991 season with the Raiders. He appeared in 15 games with 13 starts for the Silver and Black and led the team in rushing. Craig also caught 17 passes for 136 yards.

Over his 11-year career, Craig ran for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns and added 566 receptions for 4,911 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named to four Pro Bowls and was voted NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1988.

Photos: Raiders in the Hall of Fame

Take a look at photos of all thirty Raiders enshrined in Canton.

T Ron Mix (1971) Hall of Fame Class of 1979
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T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
T Ron Mix (1971) Hall of Fame Class of 1979
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T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
C Jim Otto (1960-74) Hall of Fame Class of 1980
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C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
C Jim Otto (1960-74) Hall of Fame Class of 1980
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C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
QB/K George Blanda (1967-75) Hall of Fame Class of 1981
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QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
QB/K George Blanda (1967-75) Hall of Fame Class of 1981
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QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Willie Brown (1967-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1984
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CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Ron Riesterer
CB Willie Brown (1967-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1984
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CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Las Vegas Raiders
G Gene Upshaw (1967-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1987
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G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
G Gene Upshaw (1967-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1987
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G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1988
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WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Ron Riesterer
WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1988
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WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Las Vegas Raiders
T Art Shell (1968-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1989
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T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Las Vegas Raiders
T Art Shell (1968-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1989
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T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Bruce Zake/Associated Press
LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83) Hall of Fame Class of 1990
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LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Ron Riesterer
LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83) Hall of Fame Class of 1990
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LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Las Vegas Raiders
Owner Al Davis (1963-2011) Hall of Fame Class of 1992
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Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
Owner Al Davis (1963-2011) Hall of Fame Class of 1992
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Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Mike Haynes (1983-89) Hall of Fame Class of 1997
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CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Mike Haynes (1983-89) Hall of Fame Class of 1997
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CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eric Dickerson (1992) Hall of Fame Class of 1999
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RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eric Dickerson (1992) Hall of Fame Class of 1999
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RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Howie Long (1981-93) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
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DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Howie Long (1981-93) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
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DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Mark Duncan/Associated Press
S Ronnie Lott (1991-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
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S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
S Ronnie Lott (1991-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
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S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84) Hall of Fame Class of 2002
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TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84) Hall of Fame Class of 2002
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TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
RB Marcus Allen (1982-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
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RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Marcus Allen (1982-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
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RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
WR James Lofton (1987-88) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
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WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
WR James Lofton (1987-88) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
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WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
T Bob Brown (1971-73) Hall of Fame Class of 2004
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T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Las Vegas Raiders
T Bob Brown (1971-73) Hall of Fame Class of 2004
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T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Head Coach John Madden (1969-78) Hall of Fame Class of 2006
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Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
Head Coach John Madden (1969-78) Hall of Fame Class of 2006
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Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
S Rod Woodson (2002-03) Hall of Fame Class of 2009
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S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

Las Vegas Raiders
S Rod Woodson (2002-03) Hall of Fame Class of 2009
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S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

David Richard/Associated Press
WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Hall of Fame Class of 2010
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WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Hall of Fame Class of 2010
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WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DL Warren Sapp (2004-07) Hall of Fame Class of 2013
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DL Warren Sapp (2004-07)

Hall of Fame Class of 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Warren Sapp (2004-07) Hall of Fame Class of 2013
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DL Warren Sapp (2004-07)

Hall of Fame Class of 2013

David Richard/Associated Press
P Ray Guy (1973-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2014
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P Ray Guy (1973-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Las Vegas Raiders
P Ray Guy (1973-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2014
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P Ray Guy (1973-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR Tim Brown (1988-2003) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
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WR Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tim Brown (1988-2003) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
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WR Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
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Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
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Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Don Wright/Associated Press
QB Ken Stabler (1970-79) Hall of Fame Class of 2016
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QB Ken Stabler (1970-79)

Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Las Vegas Raiders
Fred Biletnikoff and Ken Stabler's grandson pose with Stabler's bust. QB Ken Stabler (1970-79) Hall of Fame Class of 2016
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Fred Biletnikoff and Ken Stabler's grandson pose with Stabler's bust.

QB Ken Stabler (1970-79)

Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
WR Randy Moss (2005-06) Hall of Fame Class of 2018
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WR Randy Moss (2005-06)

Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Randy Moss (2005-06) Hall of Fame Class of 2018
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WR Randy Moss (2005-06)

Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
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Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
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Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
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DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
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DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Cliff Branch (1972-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
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Cliff Branch (1972-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Cliff Brach's sister Elaine Anderson pose with Branch's bust. Cliff Branch (1972-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
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Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Cliff Brach's sister Elaine Anderson pose with Branch's bust.

Cliff Branch (1972-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Las Vegas Raiders
Richard Seymour (2009-12) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
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Richard Seymour (2009-12)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Richard Seymour (2009-12) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
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Richard Seymour (2009-12)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Eric Allen (1998-2001) Hall of Fame Class of 2025
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Eric Allen (1998-2001)

Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Eric Allen (1998-2001) Hall of Fame Class of 2025
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Eric Allen (1998-2001)

Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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