Roger Craig inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Raiders running back Roger Craig will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.
Craig began his career with the San Francisco 49ers (1983-90) before playing the 1991 season with the Raiders. He appeared in 15 games with 13 starts for the Silver and Black and led the team in rushing. Craig also caught 17 passes for 136 yards.
Over his 11-year career, Craig ran for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns and added 566 receptions for 4,911 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named to four Pro Bowls and was voted NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1988.
Take a look at photos of all thirty Raiders enshrined in Canton.