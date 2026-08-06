 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Notebook 8/6: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza showcase their strengths

Aug 06, 2026 at 02:08 PM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders got back on the practice field Thursday after a day off for rest and recovery. While the pads came back off momentarily, that didn't cause intensity to decrease for their seventh practice.

With each day, position battles are starting to heat up and become more noticeable.

Good showings from the rookie and the vet

Both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza turned in solid days in spite of the heavy winds that breezed over the field.

The veteran quarterback opened up team period with two deep touchdown passes to Jalen Nailor and Brock Bowers. His throw to Nailor was a dime with the receiver having a sliver of separation from cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Darien Porter, and enough speed to get to the ball in time.

Bowers' touchdown grab was one of many great plays the tight end made Thursday. Cousins caught the defense off the guard with a play action throw, finding Bowers wide open for six.

As for the rookie, Mendoza found success in the short and immediate passing game with Shedrick Jackson and Malik Benson as his primary receivers.

You've heard Kirk say a number of times, 'They're all in this together,'" assistant head coach Mike McCoy said postpractice. "They're all trying to help each other out and it shows out here."

Related Links

Competition up front

It continues to be a wide open competition at the two guard spots.

Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers were included in a healthy rotation at right guard throughout practice. During the 2025 season, Rogers took over as a starting guard in the later part of his rookie season in aid of an injured Powers-Johnson.

'We're looking for the best five upfront," McCoy said. "And that's what you're looking for the best eleven. That's what training camp is all for."

"It's just competition," said Powers-Johnson. "[I'm] having fun playing football."

While Spencer Burford has handled the majority of reps at left guard, Jordan Meredith and rookie Trey Zuhn III are consistently pushing him for snaps as well.

ArticlePromoOpenPractice

2026 Open Practice

Watch the Silver & Black return to Allegiant Stadium for Open Practice!

Get Tickets

Picking things up on defense

The defense came away with two interceptions.

Porter was at the right place at the right time as Mendoza targeted Benson, yet the ball went through his hands and fell into the grasp of the second-year cornerback.

Linebacker Buddy Johnson earned the other pick by sitting in the zone to perfectly read Aidan O'Connell's  eyes. Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.

Rookie cornerback continues to impress

Hezekiah Masses play is living up to the rave reviews as he batted down a few more balls in coverage.

Day by day, he's been looking more adjusted to the speed of the NFL and is legitimately stating his case to be a starting cornerback heading into the season.

Deuce getting loose

Ashton Jeanty looks primed for a breakout sophomore campaign, finding himself around the ball more and more throughout camp.

The running back broke off for a few big gains on the ground, seeing the benefits of playing behind an improving offensive line. While getting the ground game rolling will be an obvious point of emphasis, the offense will be reliant on what Jeanty can do in the passing game as well. In Thursday's practice, he caught more passes than usual.

"He's really taking advantage of what the coaching staff's asking him to do," McCoy said. "He understands and he knows the success you can have as a running back in this system – not only as a runner, but in the passing game. ... The number of touches he's going to get, you saw it today."

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 7

Take a look at day 7 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers' (76) helmet on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers' (76) helmet on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (36) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (36) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (36) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (36) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Former NFL Head Coach Gary Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 121

Former NFL Head Coach Gary Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders branding on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders branding on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A helmet on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 121

A helmet on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods and cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods and cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders branding on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders branding on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Brandon Cleveland on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 121

Brandon Cleveland on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
119 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
120 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
121 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: One week out from preseason

Check back here daily to catch up on the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more out of Raiders training camp.

news

How receiver instincts are accelerating cornerback Hezekiah Masses' transition to the pros

A former high school wideout-turned-cornerback, Masses is leveraging ball skills, length and receiver instincts to open eyes in his first NFL camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which 2025 draft pick could make a leap in their sophomore campaign?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about some of the team's rising players through six practices of training camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Rookie receiver gaining traction

The offense turned things around Tuesday morning following a defensive-heavy practice yesterday.

news

'Rising tide raises all boats': How the Raiders' specialists are building real chemistry in camp

AJ Cole has taken it upon himself to help build chemistry within a brand-new special teams corps.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/3: Intensity in the trenches heightens with pads on

Maxx Crosby, Tyler Linderbaum and Eric Stokes brought the physicality Monday morning.

news

Kansei Matsuzawa's Raiders story started in the stands. Now it's unfolding on the field

"Definitely it's a full-circle moment," Matsuzawa said. "It's so, like, beautiful. … The Raiders lost the game, but I've been influenced by players, teams and the fans."

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Athleticism in secondary starting to shine through

A Greedy Vance pick-six and multiple pass breakups from several other cornerbacks were among main takeaways from Sunday's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Brock Bowers shows out with Las Vegas community in attendance

The Raiders' All-Pro tight end was on top of his game Friday, while the defense came away with their first interception of camp.

news

Malik Benson's well-traveled path gives Raiders a ready-made adapter

Benson's football journeys have taken him from Lansing High School, just outside of Kansas City, to Hutchinson Community College to Alabama to Florida State to Oregon to, yes, Las Vegas as a sixth-round draft pick this spring.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/30: Defensive line starts applying pressure

Maxx Crosby, Tonka Hemingway among standouts in Raiders' second practice.

Latest Content

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 7

Aug 06, 2026

Take a look at day 7 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

video

Camp updates with Ashton Jeanty and Malcolm Koonce

Aug 06, 2026

RB Ashton Jeanty, DE Malcolm Koonce and ESPN's Dan Graziano join from Raiders 2026 Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/6: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza showcase their strengths

Aug 06, 2026

Two quarterbacks, Ashton Jeanty and a rookie cornerback set the tone in Raiders' seventh training camp practice.

news

Mark Davis sees momentum building under Spytek and Kubiak, eyes growth from second‑ and third‑year core

Aug 06, 2026

Paul Gutierrez joined Davis in his midfield box overseeing practice for a wide-ranging interview to get his take on the Raiders as he goes through his 15th training camp as owner.

news

Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: One week out from preseason

Aug 06, 2026

Check back here daily to catch up on the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more out of Raiders training camp.

news

Raiders sign RB Dare Ogunbowale

Aug 06, 2026

Ogunbowale joins the Silver and Black for his eighth NFL season after spending the 2025 season with the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders sign TE Chris Myarick

Aug 05, 2026

Additionally, the team waived TE Zack Kuntz and S Tanner Wall.

news

How receiver instincts are accelerating cornerback Hezekiah Masses' transition to the pros

Aug 05, 2026

A former high school wideout-turned-cornerback, Masses is leveraging ball skills, length and receiver instincts to open eyes in his first NFL camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which 2025 draft pick could make a leap in their sophomore campaign?

Aug 05, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about some of the team's rising players through six practices of training camp.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 6

Aug 04, 2026

Check out photos from day 6 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Rookie receiver gaining traction

Aug 04, 2026

The offense turned things around Tuesday morning following a defensive-heavy practice yesterday.

news

'Rising tide raises all boats': How the Raiders' specialists are building real chemistry in camp

Aug 04, 2026

AJ Cole has taken it upon himself to help build chemistry within a brand-new special teams corps.

View All
Advertising