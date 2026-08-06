Training Camp Notebook 8/6: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza showcase their strengths

Good showings from the rookie and the vet

Both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza turned in solid days in spite of the heavy winds that breezed over the field.

The veteran quarterback opened up team period with two deep touchdown passes to Jalen Nailor and Brock Bowers. His throw to Nailor was a dime with the receiver having a sliver of separation from cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Darien Porter, and enough speed to get to the ball in time.

Bowers' touchdown grab was one of many great plays the tight end made Thursday. Cousins caught the defense off the guard with a play action throw, finding Bowers wide open for six.

As for the rookie, Mendoza found success in the short and immediate passing game with Shedrick Jackson and Malik Benson as his primary receivers.