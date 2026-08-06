Training Camp Notebook 8/6: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza showcase their strengths

The Las Vegas Raiders got back on the practice field Thursday after a day off for rest and recovery. While the pads came back off momentarily, that didn't cause intensity to decrease for their seventh practice.
With each day, position battles are starting to heat up and become more noticeable.
Good showings from the rookie and the vet
Both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza turned in solid days in spite of the heavy winds that breezed over the field.
The veteran quarterback opened up team period with two deep touchdown passes to Jalen Nailor and Brock Bowers. His throw to Nailor was a dime with the receiver having a sliver of separation from cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Darien Porter, and enough speed to get to the ball in time.
Bowers' touchdown grab was one of many great plays the tight end made Thursday. Cousins caught the defense off the guard with a play action throw, finding Bowers wide open for six.
As for the rookie, Mendoza found success in the short and immediate passing game with Shedrick Jackson and Malik Benson as his primary receivers.
You've heard Kirk say a number of times, 'They're all in this together,'" assistant head coach Mike McCoy said postpractice. "They're all trying to help each other out and it shows out here."
Competition up front
It continues to be a wide open competition at the two guard spots.
Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers were included in a healthy rotation at right guard throughout practice. During the 2025 season, Rogers took over as a starting guard in the later part of his rookie season in aid of an injured Powers-Johnson.
'We're looking for the best five upfront," McCoy said. "And that's what you're looking for the best eleven. That's what training camp is all for."
"It's just competition," said Powers-Johnson. "[I'm] having fun playing football."
While Spencer Burford has handled the majority of reps at left guard, Jordan Meredith and rookie Trey Zuhn III are consistently pushing him for snaps as well.
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Picking things up on defense
The defense came away with two interceptions.
Porter was at the right place at the right time as Mendoza targeted Benson, yet the ball went through his hands and fell into the grasp of the second-year cornerback.
Linebacker Buddy Johnson earned the other pick by sitting in the zone to perfectly read Aidan O'Connell's eyes. Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.
Rookie cornerback continues to impress
Hezekiah Masses play is living up to the rave reviews as he batted down a few more balls in coverage.
Day by day, he's been looking more adjusted to the speed of the NFL and is legitimately stating his case to be a starting cornerback heading into the season.
Deuce getting loose
Ashton Jeanty looks primed for a breakout sophomore campaign, finding himself around the ball more and more throughout camp.
The running back broke off for a few big gains on the ground, seeing the benefits of playing behind an improving offensive line. While getting the ground game rolling will be an obvious point of emphasis, the offense will be reliant on what Jeanty can do in the passing game as well. In Thursday's practice, he caught more passes than usual.
"He's really taking advantage of what the coaching staff's asking him to do," McCoy said. "He understands and he knows the success you can have as a running back in this system – not only as a runner, but in the passing game. ... The number of touches he's going to get, you saw it today."
Take a look at day 7 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.