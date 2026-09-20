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Game Recap: Raiders earn first win in Los Angeles since 2020

Sep 20, 2026 at 04:27 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders greeted their Southern California fans Sunday with a complete performance and their first division win of the season by taking down the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-14.

With this win, Klint Kubiak is the first head coach (excluding interims) in franchise history to win both of his first games since Bill Callahan in 2002.

Both teams' defenses got off to strong starts, preventing any scoring until early in the second quarter.

Rob Leonard sent pressure from all angles with five different players recording a quarterback hit in the first quarter. Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker doinked a 58-yarder on the first possession, which gave the Raiders offense good field position.

While the Raiders offense got the ball moving down the field, Tre Tucker slipped down on an in-route and Cam Hart nabbed an easy interception. Two possessions later, the Raiders got a turnover of their own from Hezekiah Masses in his first career start. He snatched away a bobbled pass intended for David Njoku and returned it for 29 yards.

Once again, the Raiders offense couldn't capitalize on the momentum, halted at the goal line on four straight carries by Ashton Jeanty.

But in time, Tucker would redeem himself from his early blunder.

After the Raiders forced a third-and-out on the Chargers offense, Cousins hit No. 1 on two straight passes for 55 yards – the second being a 40-yard touchdown and the first score of the game.

In response, the Chargers leaned on a ground game propelled by second-year back Omarion Hampton. Six carries and 45 yards were enough for Hampton to get Los Angeles in the end zone and tie the game.

Cousins found Tucker on another deep ball for 42 yards, setting up Matt Gay to make a career-long 59-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 10-7 lead going into halftime. To amplify special teams play alongside Gay, All-Pro AJ Cole downed four of his six punts inside the 20-yard line in this outing.

To open the third quarter, the Chargers defense forced a three-and-out and Justin Herbert proceeded to come out of his slump. After going 7-of-15 with an interception in the first half, he found his groove for three completions and 66 yards.

Evading Maxx Crosby coming in for a sack, the Chargers quarterback found Oronde Gadsden for a 10-yard touchdown to take their first lead of the game.

The Chargers lead lasted for almost six minutes, as Klint Kubiak went deep into his playbook.

A few pass completions later and a fourth-down conversion on a Connor Heyward direct snap, the Raiders got 27 yards on a chunk play consisting of a double pass from Jeanty to Cousins to Dareke Young breaking wide open.

A week after making a touchdown-saving tackle on special teams, Cody White climbed a ladder over Rodney Shelley for a 13-yard touchdown. It was White's second career touchdown.

But White wasn't done just yet.

As Las Vegas held on to a tight three-point lead, they needed to get the ball back to their offense to seal the deal. Nakobe Dean delivered with a forced fumble on Hampton. The ball swooped directly in the hands of Jeremy Chinn, who returned it for 43 yards.

Already in the red zone, Cousins hit White for another touchdown on 3rd-and-5 to take a 24-14 lead. The Raiders quarterback finished with 253 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins is the ninth quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least three touchdowns in each of his first two starts with a team since starts were first tracked in 1950.

And the defense didn't let up either. Another Masses interception and a safety on Herbert followed.

Masses is the first Raiders rookie cornerback to record multiple interceptions in a game since Henry Williams in 1979.

Another complete showing from the Raiders in all three phases give them their first 2-0 start since 2021, and their first win SoFi Stadium since 2020.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' regular season week 2 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) and the Raiders' offense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and the Raiders' defense during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
109 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
111 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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