Game Recap: Raiders earn first win in Los Angeles since 2020

To open the third quarter, the Chargers defense forced a three-and-out and Justin Herbert proceeded to come out of his slump. After going 7-of-15 with an interception in the first half, he found his groove for three completions and 66 yards.

Evading Maxx Crosby coming in for a sack, the Chargers quarterback found Oronde Gadsden for a 10-yard touchdown to take their first lead of the game.

The Chargers lead lasted for almost six minutes, as Klint Kubiak went deep into his playbook.

A few pass completions later and a fourth-down conversion on a Connor Heyward direct snap, the Raiders got 27 yards on a chunk play consisting of a double pass from Jeanty to Cousins to Dareke Young breaking wide open.

A week after making a touchdown-saving tackle on special teams, Cody White climbed a ladder over Rodney Shelley for a 13-yard touchdown. It was White's second career touchdown.

But White wasn't done just yet.

As Las Vegas held on to a tight three-point lead, they needed to get the ball back to their offense to seal the deal. Nakobe Dean delivered with a forced fumble on Hampton. The ball swooped directly in the hands of Jeremy Chinn, who returned it for 43 yards.

Already in the red zone, Cousins hit White for another touchdown on 3rd-and-5 to take a 24-14 lead. The Raiders quarterback finished with 253 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins is the ninth quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least three touchdowns in each of his first two starts with a team since starts were first tracked in 1950.

And the defense didn't let up either. Another Masses interception and a safety on Herbert followed.

Masses is the first Raiders rookie cornerback to record multiple interceptions in a game since Henry Williams in 1979.