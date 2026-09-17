How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders head to Los Angeles for their first road trip of the season to take on the Chargers.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium
Sunday, Sept. 20
1:05 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Andrew Catalon
|Analyst:
|Logan Ryan
|Sideline Reporter:
|AJ Ross
Raiders at Chargers will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in blue. View all broadcast maps here.
|Local Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM”
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Joel Romo
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
How to Stream
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
Postgame Press Conferences
Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.
Check out Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Las Vegas Raiders prep for their Week 2 match up against the Los Angeles Chargers.