Raiders-Chargers Week 2 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|Darien Porter
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Derius Davis
|WR
|Calf
|FP
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Abdomen
|LP
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Rib
|DNP
|Akheem Mesidor
|OLB
|Calf
|FP
|Elijah Molden
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Trey Pipkins III
|G/T
|Knee
|DNP
|Teair Tart
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DL
|Hamstring
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed