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Raiders-Chargers Week 2 Injury Report

Sep 16, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brock BowersTEKneeDNP
Ashton JeantyRBAnkleFP
Darien PorterCBFootDNP

Los Angeles Chargers:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Derius DavisWRCalfFP
Deane LeonardDBAbdomenLP
Khalil MackOLBNIR-RestDNP
Ladd McConkeyWRRibDNP
Akheem MesidorOLBCalfFP
Elijah MoldenDBHamstringDNP
Trey Pipkins IIIG/TKneeDNP
Teair TartDLAnkleDNP
Dalvin TomlinsonDLHamstringLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Raiders Depth Chart | Raiders Roster

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