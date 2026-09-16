Bucky's Breakdown: Ashton Jeanty looked right at home in Klint Kubiak's scheme

Most importantly, Kubiak consistently handed the ball to the Raiders' lead runner, helping him get into a rhythm as a workhorse. With 20-plus carries for just the fifth time in his career, it's clear the Raiders want to build their offense around his dynamic talents as a playmaker out of the backfield. While old-school running backs were judged solely by their ability to make their mark as downhill runners, the game's evolution requires running backs to impact the passing game as pass catchers.

Jeanty checks off the boxes as a sneaky WR2 with his sticky hands and crafty route-running skills. He is a patient playmaker on screens who understands the timing needed to let his blockers clear a path downfield. Whether catching slow screens out of the backfield or snagging bubble screens on the perimeter, Jeanty's patience was often rewarded with a knockout block that opened an alley down the numbers.

The second-year pro was most impressive as a route-runner executing angle routes and options out of the backfield. He repeatedly whipped linebackers with hesitation fakes at the top of the route, creating significant separation from linebackers out of his breaks, particularly on his first touchdown on an angle route in the second quarter.