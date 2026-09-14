Gutierrez: One game doesn't mean everything, but it meant plenty for these Raiders

It was in Allegiant Stadium's southwest tunnel, on the way to the Raiders locker room, where the normally (choose one, or, actually, all of the above) stoic/stolid/stone-faced Klint Kubiak took flight.
Yes, the Raiders rookie head coach, already in full sprint mode, excitedly lifted off to high-five fans stretching out their hands to celebrate the Raiders' season-opening 27-13 win over Dolphins.
And, with added effect, Kubiak let out a Ric Flair-inspired "Wooo!"
Minutes later, in one corner of the locker room, rookie safety Treydan Stukes sat at his stall and admired a football, the same football he picked off in the third quarter for his first career interception.
On another wall, heat-seeking missile linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean regaled reporters with tales of their 12 combined tackles and Dean's eye-popping chase-down sack of the fleet Malik Willis.
Across the way, edge rusher Kwity Paye held court after announcing his presence with authority by way of two sacks.
Then there was receiver Jack Bech, holding tight the football he caught for his first career score and dedicating it all to his late brother Tiger.
And a few feet away, 15th-year vet quarterback Kirk Cousins interviewed his rookie charge Fernando Mendoza…in Spanish. For the local Telemundo affiliate.
Indeed, it was more revelry than relief in the Raiders locker room late Sunday afternoon, and for good reason.
These are the types of wins upon which you build a solid foundation, the feel-good victories you can look back at and draw from when things go sideways in a 17-games-in-18-weeks season. Because yes, they inevitably will go sideways at some point.
We're not that far away from last season's 3-14 showing, so the bar is not that particularly high. But for one week, and in the Raiders' first season-opener at home since 2021, all felt right.
"We watched a really cool video about the history of the Black Hole and the Silver and Black, and made a big point of earning our way to making this our house," Kubiak said. "But it's just the support we had, how loud it was on the first drive throughout the game, it was special. It's what this building can be, and obviously it's up to us to earn the respect of those fans."
Sure, there were some hiccups late - Cousins threw a pair of head-scratching interceptions and the defense gave up a couple of explosive plays when the Raiders had the Dolphins on the ropes - but all in all it was as impressive a three-phase effort as the Raiders have shown since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
"When you play complementary football," said defensive end Maxx Crosby, his voice drifting off, good things tend to happen.
Offensively, Cousins opened by masterfully directing a 93-yard, 16 play touchdown drive in 8:58 that kept Miami off balance with seven runs and nine passes with six different Raiders catching a pass. The Raiders also rushed for 130 yards on the day (Ashton Jeanty answered questions about the ankle he injured late in camp by rushing for 102 yards and catching a game-high six passes for 45 yards and two TDs while rookie Mike Washington, Jr. had 41 yards on seven carries).
"I hate practicing against our offense," Paye said with a laugh, "but I love seeing them play."
Defensively, the Raiders had two takeaways (Stukes' INT and Walker recovering a fumble after safety Jeremy Chinn punched the ball out) and five sacks while Crosby, appearing in his first live game action since Game 15 last season, came on strong late. He finished with 1.5 sacks.
"Been waiting a long time," Crosby said. "It's been a long rehab."
And on special teams, Matt Gay converted both of his field-goal attempts, Dylan Laube returned a pair of kickoffs for 95 total yards and Malik Benson averaged 17.5 yards on two punt returns.
Ball control, you say? The Raiders held a commanding 34:53-25:07 advantage in time of possession.
Thanks to the crowd, and as alluded to by Kubiak, there was an electric vibe in the building and the Raiders also held a strong, and loud, homefield advantage…even as there was a smattering of aqua in Allegiant Stadium.
"This stadium, we need to make it ours," Crosby said. "It starts with winning."
Tight end Michael Mayer, fresh from signing his contract extension with the team, concurred.
"We've got to keep winning for them," he said. "Raider Nation was awesome."
Mendoza, the first top draft pick to not start his team's season opener since Baker Mayfield for the Browns in 2018, had a front-row seat to all of it.
Entertained by Mendoza seemingly wearing his helmet, rather than a headset, the entire game while standing on the sidelines? Don't be. It was part of the plan.
As he told me, he was still able to hear the calls through the helmet and by staying "engaged" that way, it made the experience more realistic for him. So when he'd hear a call, he'd look down at the playsheet on his wrist through his facemask…as if he was in the game.
Which brings us full circle to Cousins and Mendoza…en Español.
Yes, they were happy with the win.
Of course, they are looking forward to facing the Chargers in Los Angeles next.
But the NFL season is…
"Semana a semana," Mendoza said.
Week to week.
And if you get that reference, give yourself a self high-five.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.