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Gutierrez: One game doesn't mean everything, but it meant plenty for these Raiders

Sep 14, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

It was in Allegiant Stadium's southwest tunnel, on the way to the Raiders locker room, where the normally (choose one, or, actually, all of the above) stoic/stolid/stone-faced Klint Kubiak took flight.

Yes, the Raiders rookie head coach, already in full sprint mode, excitedly lifted off to high-five fans stretching out their hands to celebrate the Raiders' season-opening 27-13 win over Dolphins.

And, with added effect, Kubiak let out a Ric Flair-inspired "Wooo!"

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Minutes later, in one corner of the locker room, rookie safety Treydan Stukes sat at his stall and admired a football, the same football he picked off in the third quarter for his first career interception.

On another wall, heat-seeking missile linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean regaled reporters with tales of their 12 combined tackles and Dean's eye-popping chase-down sack of the fleet Malik Willis.

Across the way, edge rusher Kwity Paye held court after announcing his presence with authority by way of two sacks.

Then there was receiver Jack Bech, holding tight the football he caught for his first career score and dedicating it all to his late brother Tiger.

And a few feet away, 15th-year vet quarterback Kirk Cousins interviewed his rookie charge Fernando Mendoza…in Spanish. For the local Telemundo affiliate.

Indeed, it was more revelry than relief in the Raiders locker room late Sunday afternoon, and for good reason.

These are the types of wins upon which you build a solid foundation, the feel-good victories you can look back at and draw from when things go sideways in a 17-games-in-18-weeks season. Because yes, they inevitably will go sideways at some point.

We're not that far away from last season's 3-14 showing, so the bar is not that particularly high. But for one week, and in the Raiders' first season-opener at home since 2021, all felt right.

"We watched a really cool video about the history of the Black Hole and the Silver and Black, and made a big point of earning our way to making this our house," Kubiak said. "But it's just the support we had, how loud it was on the first drive throughout the game, it was special. It's what this building can be, and obviously it's up to us to earn the respect of those fans."

Sure, there were some hiccups late - Cousins threw a pair of head-scratching interceptions and the defense gave up a couple of explosive plays when the Raiders had the Dolphins on the ropes - but all in all it was as impressive a three-phase effort as the Raiders have shown since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

"When you play complementary football," said defensive end Maxx Crosby, his voice drifting off, good things tend to happen.

Offensively, Cousins opened by masterfully directing a 93-yard, 16 play touchdown drive in 8:58 that kept Miami off balance with seven runs and nine passes with six different Raiders catching a pass. The Raiders also rushed for 130 yards on the day (Ashton Jeanty answered questions about the ankle he injured late in camp by rushing for 102 yards and catching a game-high six passes for 45 yards and two TDs while rookie Mike Washington, Jr. had 41 yards on seven carries).

"I hate practicing against our offense," Paye said with a laugh, "but I love seeing them play."

Defensively, the Raiders had two takeaways (Stukes' INT and Walker recovering a fumble after safety Jeremy Chinn punched the ball out) and five sacks while Crosby, appearing in his first live game action since Game 15 last season, came on strong late. He finished with 1.5 sacks.

"Been waiting a long time," Crosby said. "It's been a long rehab."

And on special teams, Matt Gay converted both of his field-goal attempts, Dylan Laube returned a pair of kickoffs for 95 total yards and Malik Benson averaged 17.5 yards on two punt returns.

Ball control, you say? The Raiders held a commanding 34:53-25:07 advantage in time of possession.

Thanks to the crowd, and as alluded to by Kubiak, there was an electric vibe in the building and the Raiders also held a strong, and loud, homefield advantage…even as there was a smattering of aqua in Allegiant Stadium.

"This stadium, we need to make it ours," Crosby said. "It starts with winning."

Tight end Michael Mayer, fresh from signing his contract extension with the team, concurred.

"We've got to keep winning for them," he said. "Raider Nation was awesome."

Mendoza, the first top draft pick to not start his team's season opener since Baker Mayfield for the Browns in 2018, had a front-row seat to all of it.

Entertained by Mendoza seemingly wearing his helmet, rather than a headset, the entire game while standing on the sidelines? Don't be. It was part of the plan.

As he told me, he was still able to hear the calls through the helmet and by staying "engaged" that way, it made the experience more realistic for him. So when he'd hear a call, he'd look down at the playsheet on his wrist through his facemask…as if he was in the game.

Which brings us full circle to Cousins and Mendoza…en Español.

Yes, they were happy with the win.

Of course, they are looking forward to facing the Chargers in Los Angeles next.

But the NFL season is…

"Semana a semana," Mendoza said.

Week to week.

And if you get that reference, give yourself a self high-five.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Dolphins | Week 1 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

NFL Kickoff signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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NFL Kickoff signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes' (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes' (31) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Stadium.
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Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and tackle DJ Glaze (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) huddles with the offense before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) with fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Jim Plunkett, Ted Hendricks, Fred Biletnikoff and Tim Brown before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumni Jim Plunkett, Ted Hendricks, Fred Biletnikoff and Tim Brown before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the team before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with the team before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) blocks during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) blocks during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 15-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a 15-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) heads to the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) scores a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with teammates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a PAT attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a PAT attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 47-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up for a 47-yard field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after kicking a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after kicking a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrate after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrate after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after a first down during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 13-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a 13-yard catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) heads to the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with teammates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with teammates after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) lines up before a field goal attempt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates with defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates with defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates a forced a fumble during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates a forced a fumble during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with center Tyler Linderbaum (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) with fans after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) with fans after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and General Manager John Spytek in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates on the field after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates on the field after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with his teammates after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with his teammates after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) addresses the team after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) addresses the team after receiving a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents a game ball to the defense in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense gives a game ball to defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense gives a game ball to defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard receives a game ball in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek presents a game ball to Head Coach Klint Kubiak, for his first win as a head coach, in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek presents a game ball to Head Coach Klint Kubiak, for his first win as a head coach, in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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