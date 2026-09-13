Game Recap: Raiders get first win of the 2026 season

Offense, defense and special teams all played contributing factors in the Raiders' 27-13 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.
In Klint Kubiak's first drive as the Raiders head coach, his offense was methodical. The Silver and Black controlled the tempo, taking nearly nine minutes off the clock to go 93 yards down the field.
With a balanced pass and rushing attack, Ashton Jeanty gained 25 yards on five carries, with two of his rushes resulting in a first down. Kirk Cousins showcased every bit of veteran poise, going a perfect 9-of-9 on his first drive as a Raider. He capped it off with a dot to Jack Bech for a 15-yard touchdown.
Cousins is the first Raiders QB over the last 30 seasons to complete his first nine pass attempts of a season.
Propelled by a 23-yard punt return by rookie Malik Benson and another 18 rushing yards from Jeanty, the Raiders' following drive resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Matt Gay to take a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
Complementary football was key early in the contest with the Raiders defense getting off the field their first two drives. Kwity Paye, brought in this offseason to help bolster the defensive line, racked up a quarterback sack and two tackles for loss in the Dolphins' first two possessions.
Miami put its first points on the board in the second quarter with a 41-yard field goal by Riley Patterson. The drive was halted in part to Nakobe Dean sprinting downhill for a stop on 3rd-and-1.
Feeding off the momentum, Dylan Laube returned the kickoff 44 yards. The offense continued leaning on the rushing attack, getting Mike Washington Jr. involved. The rookie back churned out 32 yards on three carries.
As Washington got the Raiders into the red zone, Cousins and Jeanty finished the job with a 13-yard grab-and-go for a touchdown.
Another Miami field goal from 37 yards would make it a 17-6 ballgame.
The start of the second half wasn't as fortunate to the Raiders.
After an accurate half of football for Cousins, he threw an interception to safety Michael Taafee two plays into the third quarter. Already with good field position, the Dolphins offense marched down the field in four plays. Malik Willis scrambled for 14 yards to the end zone and cut the Raiders' lead to five points.
Yet, the Dolphins were allowed no time to rest or capitalize on any momentum swing.
Another big kick return from Laube put the Raiders at the 50-yard line. Through ground and air, Jeanty accounted for another 29 yards. Cousins found the running back on a play action pass for a 13-yard touchdown.
Jeanty finished the game with 147 scrimmage yards while Cousins threw three touchdowns for 160 yards.
The defense came away with a turnover on the following drive, as the secondary baited Malik Willis into a deep pass down the field. Rookie safety Treydan Stukes scooped in to get his first interception of his NFL career. He is the first Raiders rookie with a defensive interception in his NFL debut since Vann McElroy in 1982.
A 30-yard field goal from Gay followed suit, giving the Raiders a 27-13 lead.
Big third-down sacks from Nakobe Dean, Maxx Crosby and Folorunso Fatukasi continued putting pressure on the Dolphins, who remained scoreless through the fourth quarter. The Raiders defense finished the day with five sacks while holding the Dolphins to 2-of-10 on third down.
Their final exclamation point was a forced fumble by Jeremy Chinn that was recovered by Quay Walker. Following the fumble, the Raiders lined up in victory formation, starting the 2026 regular season off with a complete performance.
View photos from the Raiders' week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.