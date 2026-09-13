Game Recap: Raiders get first win of the 2026 season

Offense, defense and special teams all played contributing factors in the Raiders' 27-13 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.

In Klint Kubiak's first drive as the Raiders head coach, his offense was methodical. The Silver and Black controlled the tempo, taking nearly nine minutes off the clock to go 93 yards down the field.

With a balanced pass and rushing attack, Ashton Jeanty gained 25 yards on five carries, with two of his rushes resulting in a first down. Kirk Cousins showcased every bit of veteran poise, going a perfect 9-of-9 on his first drive as a Raider. He capped it off with a dot to Jack Bech for a 15-yard touchdown.

Cousins is the first Raiders QB over the last 30 seasons to complete his first nine pass attempts of a season.

Propelled by a 23-yard punt return by rookie Malik Benson and another 18 rushing yards from Jeanty, the Raiders' following drive resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Matt Gay to take a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.