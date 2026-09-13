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Quarterback Kirk Cousins reaches 300 career passing touchdowns

Sep 13, 2026 at 02:33 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

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With a 13-yard touchdown to Ashton Jeanty in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Kirk Cousins has totaled 300 career passing touchdowns. He is the 15th quarterback to reach this feat and the 10th quarterback all-time to do so in his first 175 games.

It was Cousins' second passing touchdown of the game and second in the Silver and Black.

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