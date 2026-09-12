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'I love this place': Michael Mayer's journey with the Raiders continues with contract extension

Sep 12, 2026 at 09:31 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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With a little over 24 hours until the Raiders' season opener against the Miami Dolphins, Michael Mayer put pen to paper for a multi-year contract extension.

After a successful training camp and preseason, the Raiders aren't simply rewarding the 25-year-old for what he's accomplished, but for the potential of what's to come.

"I love this place," Mayer told Raiders.com. "I show loyalty to the Raiders, but the Raiders have also shown loyalty to me. I think that's how the world goes around. ... There have been some ups-and-downs, but I'm very excited with how things have gone through camp and in the preseason. I'm just very excited to be a Raider."

It certainly hasn't been an easy three years for Mayer in Las Vegas. Multiple injuries have forced him to miss 10 games over the last two seasons. Additionally, this is his fourth head coach since being drafted in 2023.

Yet amid the turnover and setbacks, Mayer's confidence in his future has never been higher.

"This whole spring and this camp, I feel like I've really leveled up as a football player and that's because of Klint [Kubiak], that's because of Steck [tight ends coach Luke Steckel], that's because of [offensive coordinator Andrew] Janocko," he said.

By his side as he signed the extension were his father and fiancée, Elise. Mayer called Elise his foundation, adding that her move to Las Vegas has been "such a gift" in providing a sense of normalcy away from football. As for his father, he's had a front row seat for all of Mayer's football journey and has been a constant support.

"You hope and you pray and you wish for the best, but to be honest, I don't know if I ever envisioned being here," Andy Mayer said. "We were just taking it year-to-year, even at Notre Dame. It was a year-to-year process of him working and getting better and wanting to be a better player. And I think this is the culmination of that year-to-year focus."

Along with the fresh ink on the paper, it could be a big game for Mayer this Sunday. With Brock Bowers ruled out, Mayer will take the reins as TE1 in the season opener.

Regardless of when Bowers returns, he's still projected to be a huge component within the Raiders offense this season after having set career highs in receiving yards and catches in 2025.

"It's been a long time coming, it's been journey," he said, "but we're very ecstatic to be here for the long run. ... And I'm excited to just start playing football again. I'm excited for Game 1 tomorrow, this season and to get this show on the road."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Dolphins

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.

Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
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The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Phil Sandlin/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Beth Keiser/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hans Deryk/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Paul Sakuma/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

J. Pat Carter/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Jeff Chiu/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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Raiders sign TE Michael Mayer to multi-year extension

Sep 12, 2026

Mayer has totaled 83 receptions for 788 receiving yards (9.5 avg.) and three touchdowns over 38 games (32 starts) in his first three NFL seasons.

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Practice Photos: Friday 9.11.26

Sep 11, 2026

The Raiders' final practice before their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

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Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can control the season opener against the Dolphins

Sep 11, 2026

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks provides three ways the Raiders can walk out of Allegiant Stadium with a win on Sunday.

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Maxx Crosby embracing 'unc' status heading into Year 8

Sep 11, 2026

The Raiders edge rusher has evolved into his role a leader of the defense, imparting wisdom when he sees fit.

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Los Raiders están listos para debutar con Ashton Jeanty de regreso

Sep 11, 2026

Klint Kubiak y Kirk Cousins harán su debut oficial con Las Vegas como anfitriones de los Delfines de Miami en la Semana 1.

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Raiders-Dolphins Week 1 Injury Report: Brock Bowers ruled out

Sep 11, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.

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Klint Kubiak provides injury updates and details the improved leadership from his team

Sep 11, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak provides injury updates, details improved leadership and the addition of guard Bryce Cabeldue.

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Joe DeCamillis praises AJ Cole and talks Segun Olubi being named a captain for Week 1

Sep 11, 2026

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis praises punter AJ Cole, talks reunion with kicker Matt Gay and linebacker Segun Olubi being named a captain for Week 1.

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What They're Saying: Dolphins describe Maxx Crosby as 'elite defender' who 'plays with his hair on fire'

Sep 11, 2026

Take a look at what Dolphins players and coaches had to say ahead of Sunday's matchup.

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Week 1 Trailer: Raiders vs. Dolphins

Sep 11, 2026

Get ready for our season opener against the Miami Dolphins with Baron Davis. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Sep 11, 2026

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

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