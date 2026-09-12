'I love this place': Michael Mayer's journey with the Raiders continues with contract extension

With a little over 24 hours until the Raiders' season opener against the Miami Dolphins, Michael Mayer put pen to paper for a multi-year contract extension.
After a successful training camp and preseason, the Raiders aren't simply rewarding the 25-year-old for what he's accomplished, but for the potential of what's to come.
"I love this place," Mayer told Raiders.com. "I show loyalty to the Raiders, but the Raiders have also shown loyalty to me. I think that's how the world goes around. ... There have been some ups-and-downs, but I'm very excited with how things have gone through camp and in the preseason. I'm just very excited to be a Raider."
It certainly hasn't been an easy three years for Mayer in Las Vegas. Multiple injuries have forced him to miss 10 games over the last two seasons. Additionally, this is his fourth head coach since being drafted in 2023.
Yet amid the turnover and setbacks, Mayer's confidence in his future has never been higher.
"This whole spring and this camp, I feel like I've really leveled up as a football player and that's because of Klint [Kubiak], that's because of Steck [tight ends coach Luke Steckel], that's because of [offensive coordinator Andrew] Janocko," he said.
By his side as he signed the extension were his father and fiancée, Elise. Mayer called Elise his foundation, adding that her move to Las Vegas has been "such a gift" in providing a sense of normalcy away from football. As for his father, he's had a front row seat for all of Mayer's football journey and has been a constant support.
"You hope and you pray and you wish for the best, but to be honest, I don't know if I ever envisioned being here," Andy Mayer said. "We were just taking it year-to-year, even at Notre Dame. It was a year-to-year process of him working and getting better and wanting to be a better player. And I think this is the culmination of that year-to-year focus."
Along with the fresh ink on the paper, it could be a big game for Mayer this Sunday. With Brock Bowers ruled out, Mayer will take the reins as TE1 in the season opener.
Regardless of when Bowers returns, he's still projected to be a huge component within the Raiders offense this season after having set career highs in receiving yards and catches in 2025.
"It's been a long time coming, it's been journey," he said, "but we're very ecstatic to be here for the long run. ... And I'm excited to just start playing football again. I'm excited for Game 1 tomorrow, this season and to get this show on the road."
As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.