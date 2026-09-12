'I love this place': Michael Mayer's journey with the Raiders continues with contract extension

By his side as he signed the extension were his father and fiancée, Elise. Mayer called Elise his foundation, adding that her move to Las Vegas has been "such a gift" in providing a sense of normalcy away from football. As for his father, he's had a front row seat for all of Mayer's football journey and has been a constant support.

"You hope and you pray and you wish for the best, but to be honest, I don't know if I ever envisioned being here," Andy Mayer said. "We were just taking it year-to-year, even at Notre Dame. It was a year-to-year process of him working and getting better and wanting to be a better player. And I think this is the culmination of that year-to-year focus."

Along with the fresh ink on the paper, it could be a big game for Mayer this Sunday. With Brock Bowers ruled out, Mayer will take the reins as TE1 in the season opener.

Regardless of when Bowers returns, he's still projected to be a huge component within the Raiders offense this season after having set career highs in receiving yards and catches in 2025.