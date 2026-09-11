Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can control the season opener against the Dolphins

Klint Kubiak wants to run the football to dominate time of possession while setting the table for an explosive play off play-action in the passing game. Despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury from training camp, Ashton Jeanty is expected to play and his presence should bolster the Raiders' revamped rushing attack. The second-year pro is an ideal fit in the zone-based system that allows him to use his exceptional vision and cut-back skills to find creases between the tackles. If Jeanty gets off to a fast start on the ground, Kirk Cousins will find plenty of room behind the Dolphins' linebackers to target an unheralded collection of pass catchers on various in-breaking routes. With Mike Washington also available to complement the Raiders' RB1, the dynamic duo should be able to combine for 100-plus rushing yards and wear down a Dolphins defense that might succumb to the pounding inflicted by the Raiders' ultra-physical offensive line and bruising running backs.