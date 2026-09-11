Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can control the season opener against the Dolphins

We have reached Week 1 of the NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. With the Silver and Black looking to get off to a good start, here are the keys to the Raiders walking out of the stadium with their first win.
Eliminate the "DBOs"
Season openers often are decided by which team makes the fewest mistakes. For the Raiders to knock off an overmatched opponent they must avoid the self-inflicted miscues that would gift wrap a win to the Miami Dolphins. The mistakes, which are called "DBOs" (Don't Beat Ourselves) in NFL meeting rooms, include turnovers, big plays allowed due to blown assignments or missed alignments, and pre-snap or foolish penalties (false starts, neutral zone infractions, 12 men on the field, etc., and unsportsmanlike fouls). If the Raiders can avoid the controllable mistakes and force the Dolphins to win the game through high-level execution, the odds will be in their favor.
Although the Raiders must be ready to play in a one-score game that will likely be decided in the fourth quarter, they can methodically beat down the Dolphins by playing a clean game that doesn't feature any egregious errors or mental miscues. This is easier said than done, but the Raiders can finish Week 1 with a 1-0 record if they handle their business and avoid the self-inflicted errors that routinely lead to losses.
Control the game and tempo
Klint Kubiak wants to run the football to dominate time of possession while setting the table for an explosive play off play-action in the passing game. Despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury from training camp, Ashton Jeanty is expected to play and his presence should bolster the Raiders' revamped rushing attack. The second-year pro is an ideal fit in the zone-based system that allows him to use his exceptional vision and cut-back skills to find creases between the tackles. If Jeanty gets off to a fast start on the ground, Kirk Cousins will find plenty of room behind the Dolphins' linebackers to target an unheralded collection of pass catchers on various in-breaking routes. With Mike Washington also available to complement the Raiders' RB1, the dynamic duo should be able to combine for 100-plus rushing yards and wear down a Dolphins defense that might succumb to the pounding inflicted by the Raiders' ultra-physical offensive line and bruising running backs.
Nothing cheap, nothing deep
Explosive plays will be coveted at a premium from a Dolphins offense that lacks many explosive weapons outside of De'Von Achane. Despite Malik Willis' impressive arm talent and athleticism, the Dolphins have not supplied him with enough blue-chip playmakers to take advantage of his limitless range as a deep ball thrower. Thus, the Raiders secondary needs to keep the ball in front of them and take away any big play chances on vertical throws down the boundary or the middle of the field.
Additionally, the Raiders must tackle well in space and limit the "YAC" (yards after catch) on screens and quick routes to force Willis to string together multiple completions to move the ball down the field. Given the Dolphins' lack of premier offensive talent, the Raiders should be able to suffocate the Miami offense without a conservative, simplistic game plan that relies on high-level execution instead of trickery and gimmicks.
As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.