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Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can control the season opener against the Dolphins

Sep 11, 2026 at 02:42 PM
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Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

We have reached Week 1 of the NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. With the Silver and Black looking to get off to a good start, here are the keys to the Raiders walking out of the stadium with their first win.

Eliminate the "DBOs"

Season openers often are decided by which team makes the fewest mistakes. For the Raiders to knock off an overmatched opponent they must avoid the self-inflicted miscues that would gift wrap a win to the Miami Dolphins. The mistakes, which are called "DBOs" (Don't Beat Ourselves) in NFL meeting rooms, include turnovers, big plays allowed due to blown assignments or missed alignments, and pre-snap or foolish penalties (false starts, neutral zone infractions, 12 men on the field, etc., and unsportsmanlike fouls). If the Raiders can avoid the controllable mistakes and force the Dolphins to win the game through high-level execution, the odds will be in their favor.

Although the Raiders must be ready to play in a one-score game that will likely be decided in the fourth quarter, they can methodically beat down the Dolphins by playing a clean game that doesn't feature any egregious errors or mental miscues. This is easier said than done, but the Raiders can finish Week 1 with a 1-0 record if they handle their business and avoid the self-inflicted errors that routinely lead to losses.

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Control the game and tempo

Klint Kubiak wants to run the football to dominate time of possession while setting the table for an explosive play off play-action in the passing game. Despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury from training camp, Ashton Jeanty is expected to play and his presence should bolster the Raiders' revamped rushing attack. The second-year pro is an ideal fit in the zone-based system that allows him to use his exceptional vision and cut-back skills to find creases between the tackles. If Jeanty gets off to a fast start on the ground, Kirk Cousins will find plenty of room behind the Dolphins' linebackers to target an unheralded collection of pass catchers on various in-breaking routes. With Mike Washington also available to complement the Raiders' RB1, the dynamic duo should be able to combine for 100-plus rushing yards and wear down a Dolphins defense that might succumb to the pounding inflicted by the Raiders' ultra-physical offensive line and bruising running backs.

Nothing cheap, nothing deep

Explosive plays will be coveted at a premium from a Dolphins offense that lacks many explosive weapons outside of De'Von Achane. Despite Malik Willis' impressive arm talent and athleticism, the Dolphins have not supplied him with enough blue-chip playmakers to take advantage of his limitless range as a deep ball thrower. Thus, the Raiders secondary needs to keep the ball in front of them and take away any big play chances on vertical throws down the boundary or the middle of the field.

Additionally, the Raiders must tackle well in space and limit the "YAC" (yards after catch) on screens and quick routes to force Willis to string together multiple completions to move the ball down the field. Given the Dolphins' lack of premier offensive talent, the Raiders should be able to suffocate the Miami offense without a conservative, simplistic game plan that relies on high-level execution instead of trickery and gimmicks.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Dolphins

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.

Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
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Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
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The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Phil Sandlin/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Beth Keiser/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hans Deryk/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Paul Sakuma/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

J. Pat Carter/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Jeff Chiu/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
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Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 19, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

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Practice Photos: Friday 9.11.26

Sep 11, 2026

The Raiders final practice before their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

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Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can control the season opener against the Dolphins

Sep 11, 2026

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks provides three ways the Raiders can walk out of Allegiant Stadium with a win on Sunday.

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Maxx Crosby embracing 'unc' status heading into Year 8

Sep 11, 2026

The Raiders edge rusher has evolved into his role a leader of the defense, imparting wisdom when he sees fit.

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Raiders-Dolphins Week 1 Injury Report: Brock Bowers ruled out

Sep 11, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.

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Klint Kubiak provides injury updates and details the improved leadership from his team

Sep 11, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak provides injury updates, details improved leadership and the addition of guard Bryce Cabeldue.

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Joe DeCamillis praises AJ Cole and talks Segun Olubi being named a captain for Week 1

Sep 11, 2026

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis praises punter AJ Cole, talks reunion with kicker Matt Gay and linebacker Segun Olubi being named a captain for Week 1.

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What They're Saying: Dolphins describe Maxx Crosby as 'elite defender' who 'plays with his hair on fire'

Sep 11, 2026

Take a look at what Dolphins players and coaches had to say ahead of Sunday's matchup.

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Week 1 Trailer: Raiders vs. Dolphins

Sep 11, 2026

Get ready for our season opener against the Miami Dolphins with Baron Davis. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Sep 11, 2026

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

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Guy Fieri to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Sep 11, 2026

The UNLV graduate, celebrity chef and lifelong Raiders fan has become a strong member of Raider Nation.

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Las Vegas Raiders and Team México announce strategic partnership in Mexico

Sep 11, 2026

Team México becomes an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders in Mexico.

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Las Vegas Raiders y Team México anuncian alianza estratégica en México

Sep 11, 2026

Team México se convierte en partner oficial de apuestas deportivas de Las Vegas Raiders en el país.

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