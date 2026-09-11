Maxx Crosby embracing 'unc' status heading into Year 8

It feels like the blink of an eye, but Maxx Crosby is already entering his eighth NFL season.
He can still remember the uncertainty that defined the early stages of his career.
As a bleach blond haired kid out of Eastern Michigan searching for direction, he relied on veterans such as Richie Incognito, Vontaze Burfict and Johnathan Hankins for guidance while learning how to carve out his place in the league.
Advice received is now advice imparted to the new crop of 2026 Raiders.
"Trusting your work and having that confidence," Crosby said of what he learned early in his career.
"When you're first coming into the league, your just trying to figure out everything," he added. "You have so many things being thrown at you, just trying to figure it out. But all the best guys, especially when I was young, they told me, 'Trust your work. This is football at the end of the day, you're going to be great and do what you do.' And they instilled that confidence in me before I'd even seen it in myself."
Over the years, Crosby hasn't shied away from the responsibilities of being a leader of the team. At times, he's carried the Raiders defense on his shoulders, leading the team in sacks and tackles of loss the last four seasons. But now, the 29-year-old finds himself in a place where leadership is unavoidable.
As the second-longest tenured player on the team, behind only Kolton Miller, Crosby can't help but wonder how eight seasons have passed so quickly. He even joked with Baron Davis on a recent episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation that his younger teammates "look at me and speak to me like I'm 'unc' now."
"It's like, damn. It happens just like that," Crosby said. "I remember the vets saying the same thing when I was young and I was like, 'Damn, I'm just trying to figure out what I'm trying to do today and get through practice.'"
"Every year is different," he added, "and unfortunately I've had a lot of different coaches, a lot of different schemes and regimes. ... But I always look at it from a positive lens because it's allowed me to hear a lot of different views on the game, learn a lot of different things from a lot of coaches."
Second-year defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway has been one of the beneficiaries of Crosby's veteran lessons.
After his rookie season, Hemingway decided to stay at the team facility for his offseason training program. This included many morning workouts with Crosby, getting the chance to be planted under the learning tree.
"He's just talking to me, being in my ear," Hemingway said. "Tells me little things like, 'Eliminate little things so you know what's coming to you.' And just telling you to play fast."
Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has had a first-hand experience of seeing Crosby grow into the role of leader. Leonard was his defensive line coach for three seasons before being promoted this offseason.
"Intentionality, awareness. Just he has a purpose with what he does," Leonard said of Crosby's growth over the years. "I think that sticks out most."
So, is 29 years old too young to be considered unc?
Well, the fact of the matter is, Crosby is the fourth-oldest player on the defense. And the Raiders will need ever bit of experience he can provide in their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
"It's been fun. They make me feel younger," Crosby said of playing alongside his new teammates. "They bring great energy and for me, I pride myself on that. They've been awesome so far."
The Raiders final practice before their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.