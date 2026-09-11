Maxx Crosby embracing 'unc' status heading into Year 8

It feels like the blink of an eye, but Maxx Crosby is already entering his eighth NFL season.

He can still remember the uncertainty that defined the early stages of his career.

As a bleach blond haired kid out of Eastern Michigan searching for direction, he relied on veterans such as Richie Incognito, Vontaze Burfict and Johnathan Hankins for guidance while learning how to carve out his place in the league.

Advice received is now advice imparted to the new crop of 2026 Raiders.

"Trusting your work and having that confidence," Crosby said of what he learned early in his career.

"When you're first coming into the league, your just trying to figure out everything," he added. "You have so many things being thrown at you, just trying to figure it out. But all the best guys, especially when I was young, they told me, 'Trust your work. This is football at the end of the day, you're going to be great and do what you do.' And they instilled that confidence in me before I'd even seen it in myself."

Over the years, Crosby hasn't shied away from the responsibilities of being a leader of the team. At times, he's carried the Raiders defense on his shoulders, leading the team in sacks and tackles of loss the last four seasons. But now, the 29-year-old finds himself in a place where leadership is unavoidable.

As the second-longest tenured player on the team, behind only Kolton Miller, Crosby can't help but wonder how eight seasons have passed so quickly. He even joked with Baron Davis on a recent episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation that his younger teammates "look at me and speak to me like I'm 'unc' now."

"It's like, damn. It happens just like that," Crosby said. "I remember the vets saying the same thing when I was young and I was like, 'Damn, I'm just trying to figure out what I'm trying to do today and get through practice.'"