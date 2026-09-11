Guy Fieri to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Celebrity chef and lifelong Raiders fan Guy Fieri will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Raiders vs. Dolphins game.

Before he became the "Mayor of Flavortown," Fieri became enamored with the Raiders by watching Hall of Fame quarterback Ken "Snake" Stabler while growing up in Ferndale, California – about five hours north of Oakland. The UNLV graduate has become a strong member of Raider Nation through cooking for the team, attending Raiders events, visiting training camp and embracing the iconic fan base.

Fieri is the latest of a distinguished list who have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The late First Lady of Raider Nation, Mrs. Carol Davis, was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.