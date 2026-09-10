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Raiders claim G Bryce Cabeldue

Sep 10, 2026 at 01:52 PM
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Raiders Communications
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed G Bryce Cabeldue via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the club announced Thursday.

The 6-4, 308-pound guard joins the Silver and Black for his second NFL season after initially being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Last season, Cabeldue played in eight regular season games as a reserve offensive lineman for the Seahawks before missing the postseason with an injury.

A Clovis, N.M., native, Cabeldue was a four-year starter at Kansas (2021-24), where he played in 45 games, primarily at right tackle. As a senior in 2024, he started in 12 games at right tackle as part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for 211.4 rushing yards per game and allowed just 10 sacks as a group, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived G Atonio Mafi.

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