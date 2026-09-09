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Raiders announce Week 1 captains vs. Miami Dolphins

Sep 09, 2026 at 01:07 PM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

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For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup, Head Coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday.

"It's who we feel is our leaders for that game, who's had a really good week of practice, who's someone that we want to reward for having a great training camp," he said. "It's never one thing, but it's three guys – O, D and special teams – that we want going out in front of our team before kickoff."

Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Dolphins:

  • QB Kirk Cousins
  • LB Quay Walker
  • LB Segun Olubi

Photos: 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Tuesday, September 1)

WR Tre Tucker (1)
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WR Tre Tucker (1)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Ashton Jeanty (2)
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RB Ashton Jeanty (2)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Taron Johnson (3)
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CB Taron Johnson (3)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Mike Washington Jr. (4)
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RB Mike Washington Jr. (4)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Eric Stokes (5)
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CB Eric Stokes (5)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole (6)
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P AJ Cole (6)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Quay Walker (7)
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LB Quay Walker (7)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Kirk Cousins (8)
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QB Kirk Cousins (8)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jalen Nailor (9)
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WR Jalen Nailor (9)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jeremy Chinn (11)
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S Jeremy Chinn (11)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Aidan O'Connell (12)
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QB Aidan O'Connell (12)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
K Matt Gay (14)
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K Matt Gay (14)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Fernando Mendoza (15)
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QB Fernando Mendoza (15)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nakobe Dean (17)
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LB Nakobe Dean (17)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jack Bech (18)
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WR Jack Bech (18)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Malik Benson (19)
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WR Malik Benson (19)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)
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S Isaiah Pola-Mao (20)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Dylan Laube (23)
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RB Dylan Laube (23)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Darrell Luter Jr. (25)
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CB Darrell Luter Jr. (25)

Kelley L. Cox/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Darien Porter (26)
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CB Darien Porter (26)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tristin McCollum (27)
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S Tristin McCollum (27)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Jermod McCoy (28)
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CB Jermod McCoy (28)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Treydan Stukes (31)
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S Treydan Stukes (31)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Connor Heyward (34)
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FB Connor Heyward (34)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Hezekiah Masses (35)
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CB Hezekiah Masses (35)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dalton Johnson (43)
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S Dalton Johnson (43)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)
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LB Tommy Eichenberg (44)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Alex Ward (47)
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LS Alex Ward (47)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Segun Olubi (50)
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LB Segun Olubi (50)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce (51)
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DE Malcolm Koonce (51)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cody Lindenberg (55)
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LB Cody Lindenberg (55)

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Atonio Mafi (56)
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G Atonio Mafi (56)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)
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C Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
T Charles Grant (60)
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T Charles Grant (60)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
C Tyler Linderbaum (65)
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C Tyler Linderbaum (65)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Trey Zuhn III (66)
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G Trey Zuhn III (66)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Adam Butler (69)
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DT Adam Butler (69)

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
G Spencer Burford (70)
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G Spencer Burford (70)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T DJ Glaze (71)
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T DJ Glaze (71)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller (74)
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T Kolton Miller (74)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Caleb Rogers (76)
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G Caleb Rogers (76)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Ian Thomas (80)
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TE Ian Thomas (80)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dareke Young (81)
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WR Dareke Young (81)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Michael Mayer (87)
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TE Michael Mayer (87)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Brock Bowers (89)
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TE Brock Bowers (89)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT JJ Pegues (92)
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DT JJ Pegues (92)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Patrick Johnson (93)
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DE Patrick Johnson (93)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Folorunso Fatukasi (94)
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DT Folorunso Fatukasi (94)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Kwity Paye (95)
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DE Kwity Paye (95)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Jonah Laulu (96)
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DT Jonah Laulu (96)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Tonka Hemingway (97)
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DT Tonka Hemingway (97)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby (98)
52 / 53

DE Maxx Crosby (98)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Thomas Booker IV (99)
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DT Thomas Booker IV (99)

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
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