Raiders announce Week 1 captains vs. Miami Dolphins

For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup, Head Coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday.
"It's who we feel is our leaders for that game, who's had a really good week of practice, who's someone that we want to reward for having a great training camp," he said. "It's never one thing, but it's three guys – O, D and special teams – that we want going out in front of our team before kickoff."
Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Dolphins:
- QB Kirk Cousins
- LB Quay Walker
- LB Segun Olubi
View photos of the Raiders roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Tuesday, September 1)