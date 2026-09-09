1976 Unsung Hero: Warren Bankston

Fred Biletnikoff, the MVP of Super Bowl XI, recalled that Bankston captained a Silver and Black special teams unit every bit as imposing as the offense and defense during the Raiders' run to their first world championship.

Bankston played six of his 10 NFL seasons with the Raiders from 1973-78, and his work on coverage units helped Oakland consistently win the field-position battle. "The great thing about our special teams is those guys that were special teams were special teams guys," Biletnikoff said. "Yeah, they were into it. They just weren't, 'OK, you got to play special teams,' all that. I mean, they knew that was their job."

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native followed in his father's footsteps to Tulane, where he played quarterback and running back. "My dad went to Tulane, and that's why I went to Tulane," he recalled.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 1969 and spent four seasons with the Steelers before being traded to the Raiders. Bankston was an unsung hero during his stint with the Silver and Black — a reserve tight end and respected locker-room presence whose impact far exceeded his statistics.

Bankston also became part of Raiders lore as the team's coin-toss representative during the 1976 championship season, calling all but one correctly. The lone non-win came against Denver, and his streak continued through both postseason victories and Super Bowl XI.

Bankston said he called tails every time but once, though he had no particular reason for doing so. Unlike his teammates, who still remember the streak, he did not put much stock in the flip. Whether that lone "heads" call in 1976 resulted in his lone lost coin flip will remain a forever mystery that Bankston is not interested in reliving.