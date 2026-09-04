Fifty years later, the memories remain: Raiders champions reunite to revisit Super Bowl XI

The Vikings found out throughout the sun-splashed day.

Like on Pete Banaszak's two short-yard touchdown plunges, from 1 and 2 yards out.

"The Polish Prince of Darkness," Villapiano chirped of Banaszak.

But especially on Jack Tatum's vicious hit of Minnesota receiver Sammy White, which knocked White's helmet off his head.

"The most ferocious player I ever saw in my life," Rowe said of The Assassin.

Tatum's Soul Patrol secondary mate "Old Man" Willie Brown had his moment late in the game, and told Johnson what he was going to do. Before he did it. That he was going to jump the route and pick off Fran Tarkenton.

"He called it in the huddle," Johnson said. "[Tarkenton] didn't even look. He turns and throws the ball and there goes Willie. He called it in the huddle. It was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen."

Biletnikoff, who said his personal cheat code for his Hall of Fame career was working the boxing speed bag - "The best hand-eye coordination drill." - was named the game's MVP with four catches for 79 yards but said so many others could have also been feted.

Guys, he mentioned, like Clarence Davis, who rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries. Or Casper, who had four catches for 70 yards and a TD. Or the entire offensive line. Or Hall, who added three tackles and an interception to his fumble recovery.

"I would have given it to Kenny," Biletnikoff said softly of his quarterback, who completed 12-of-19 passes for 180 yards and a TD.

As the final seconds ticked off the Rose Bowl clock, celebrations began breaking out on the Raiders sideline.

Johnson said he loved that every player "had a chance to play" in the Super Bowl and pointed out that just 22 of the 43 players on that roster were still alive, and one of eight coaches - Tom Flores.

John Matuszak and Ted Hendricks put the hefty Madden on their shoulders to carry him off the field, until Hendricks tripped over a cameraman and they dropped their coach in a moment of levity.

"John told me, 'I knew we were going to win. I just didn't know how much we were going to win by,'" Rowe said.

Rowe, though, said he was the first one in the locker room because, as he put it, he knew the cameras were waiting, and that could mean some TV time for him.

Villapiano? "I didn't want to leave the field. … We finally did it."

"We finally got it done," Shell added. "In a dominant way.

"Everybody hated the Raiders. But they all wanted to be a Raider."